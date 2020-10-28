Who’s Won World Series 2020? L.A. Dodgers & Tampa Bay Rays Face Off in Game 6

We’ve got brand new World Series champs! )

The Los Angeles Dodgers along with also the Tampa Bay Rays confronted in game of this show on Tuesday night (October 27) in Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

At the conclusion, the Dodgers conquered the Rays 3 to 1, winning the series 4 into 2. )

That is currently the seventh World Series triumph for its Dodgers. The last time they acquired was again back 1988.

The MLB period has been shortened this year due to the continuing pandemic. Generally the baseball season starts in early April, however, it did not kick off this season before mid July.

That is currently the next big win for L.A. this season in the sport world. Even the L.A. Lakers obtained the 2020 NBA Finals before this month.

Congrats to the L.A. Dodgers in their big win! )