Who’s Noah Reid’s Wife, Clare Stone?

Noah Reid had been a part of among 2020’s most likely TV weddings since Patrick Brewer around Schitt’s Creek, however in addition, he tied the knot in actual life this season! Reid married longtime girlfriend Clare Stone at August, after being engaged for more than a year. Just how much do we understand about Stone? Not a whole lot, since it turns out — that the former actor has abandoned showbiz from the rearview mirror and can be chasing a completely different career nowadays. She did, but get her launch from Canadian TV and films, and she has had a fairly interesting life ever since that time. Listed below are four things you may not understand about Stone.