Who’s Luke Bracey Dating?

Australian celebrity Luke Bracey might have experienced fiery chemistry along with his costar Emma Roberts at Netflix’s Holidate, but regrettably, both aren’t an IRL thing. Emma is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, although Luke appears to be unmarried at this time (along with the fact he participate in a digital speed-dating occasion for Netflix looks like a fantastic sign of the ). He has not always been solitary, nevertheless. The celebrity might be quite tight-lipped about his personal life, however he has been romantically linked into some distinct women since his career took off, and here is what we know about these relationships.