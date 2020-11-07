Who’s Anya Taylor-Joy Dating?

In case Anya Taylor-Joy was not on your radar prior to looking The Queen’s Gambit, then you have been missing out. The scream queen is now high demand through her characters in horror flicks such as The Witch, Split, also Glass, in addition to films such as Thoroughbreds, Emma, along with The New Mutants, amongst others. Even with the rising star, lovers still know next to nothing about the 24-year-old celebrity’ enjoy life. Her best known connection was with Irish celebrity Eoin Macken, who you will recognize from his characters at Merlin, The Night Shift, or Resident Evil: The last Chapter, to mention a couple.

Anya’s reported connection with Eoin is fairly cryptic, even though it’s likely that she met Eion while they had been filming the 2018 brief movie Crossmaglen, they starred together. Back in November 2016, Eoin gave Anya a candy shoutout on Instagram, composing,”Every now and you use individuals that surpass how you view things. @anyataylorjoy is among these individuals — this woman got skills” It is uncertain when they began dating (or when they were even recorded ), however both submitted several couple-y pics collectively on Instagram, like this July 2017 pic published on Anya’s grid this August 2017 pic by Eoin’s webpage. Back in December 2017they had been seen smelling out of a restaurant from Philadelphia, which was rumored that the two may be engaged, on account of the large sparkler seen on Anya’s left ring finger.”

Back in August 2018, it had been declared that Anya would star at the coming movie Which Are the Young Men, together with Eoin serving as author and director of this undertaking. It was also about that time that Anya began stepping out with no giant stone. It is unclear what occurred between the performers, however Eoin has deleted a few (although not all) pics of all Anya from the IG page. Back in May 2020, Only Jared printed pics of Anya with her documented fresh boo, photographer Ben Seed, although both were still out and about in London, although Anya has yet to support that a new love himself.

As Anya informed The Guardian at March 2018, she is none to start up about who she is dating. If asked how she was adapting to her growing popularity, Anya stated,”There is a wonder in being anonymous, and there is a reason why we are actors, we are playing different people so that I believe that the concept of somebody being interested in me, I am quite a private individual, is a little frightening but I don’t to consider doing it.” Fair enough!