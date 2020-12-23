Whodini’s John “Ecstasy” Fletcher has died, aged 56

John Fletcher – aka Ecstasy, a founding member of Whodini – has reportedly died at the age of 56.

Questlove broke the information of the rapper’s demise on Instagram before right now (December 23). The induce of dying has been produced community at the time of crafting.

“One Adore to Ecstasy of the Legendary #Whodini,” he wrote. “This gentleman was legendary and a pivotal member of one particular of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is unhappy gentleman.”

Fletcher formed the rap trio with Jalil Hutchins in Brooklyn in 1982, filling out the line-up with J Grandmaster Dee (aka Drew Carter) in 1986. Collectively, they released six albums, like their self-titled 1983 debut and 1987’s ‘Open Sesame’.

Whodini ended up credited with leading the way for new jack swing and scored their most significant hits with the tracks ‘Friends’, ‘Five Minutes Of Funk’, ‘One Love’ and ‘Funky Beat’. Their single ‘Magic’s Wand’ was also the initially rap single to be accompanied by a video.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=3WGNVeLeO78

The team had been recognised for their contribution to hip-hop with a lot of awards for the duration of their occupation, like at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honours and, most not long ago in 2018, at the 3rd Black New music Honours.

Tributes have begun to be paid out for Ecstasy on the internet. “RIP to Ecstasy from Whodini,” wrote Q-Idea. “One of the most less than appreciated voices in hip hop. Much too numerous hits! Condolences to his fam.”

“My God, this a single hurts me so undesirable, I can not even think I’m publishing this,” Jermaine Dupri explained. “Ex you know I love you. Thank you for every phrase, just about every conversation, each and every fantastic time. Might your soul Rest In Energy.”

LL Amazing J extra that Ecstasy was “one of the most important individuals in this tradition to me”. “I cannot feel you are absent,” he wrote on Instagram. “My buddy. Exstasy rest in electrical power.”

See those and far more tributes down below.

My God, this a single hurts me so poor,I cannot even believe that I’m posting this,Ex you know I really like you 🙏🏾🙏🏾 thank you for every single word,each dialogue each great time,might your soul Rest In Electricity 🕊🕊🕊 #whodini q pic.twitter.com/6RGuOankWl

— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 23, 2020

1987 I entered the @Defjam tour w PE. I tended to be nervous searching at 15000 followers in front of me every night. There had been 2 MCS that specifically mentored my relaxed that summer season. 1 was @RealDougEFresh the other was Ecstacy of Whodini. Generally there to reassure w information tips #RestInBeats pic.twitter.com/UzCj5RN4ve

— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) December 23, 2020

Just acquired the unfortunate news, Ecstasy of #Whodini passed away these days.. Thank you for the songs of my youth.. I usually cherished the Zorro hat!!! Condolences to his family members. pic.twitter.com/6zdSQTdAI4

— Loni Enjoy (@LoniLove) December 23, 2020

Rip Ecstasy of Whodini. A very good brotha long gone way too before long! 🕊🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/eO6ooFRtCA

— DJ POOH (@DJPooh) December 23, 2020

These days we shed a member of our Hip-Hop household whose vocals were being unmistakable and whose existence is irreplaceable. Our feelings & prayers are with close friends & family members of John “Ecstasy” Fletcher of Whodini. #RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pBblWmgMKV

— Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) December 23, 2020