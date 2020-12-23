Whodini Rapper John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher Lifeless at 56

John “Ecstasy” Fletcher, who co-established famous hip hop team Whodini and rocking a Zorro hat like no other, has died.

John’s demise was announced Wednesday by Questlove, who remembers Fletcher as “famous and a pivotal member of a person of the most famous teams in hip hop.

John was residing in the Atlanta area, and his passing has appear as a big shock to near friends. So considerably, no bring about of demise has been introduced by the family members.

Collectively with Jalil Hutchins, John fashioned Whodini in Brooklyn way again in 1982 ahead of DJ Grandmaster Dee joined in 1986 to form an iconic trio.

Whodini churned out a bunch of albums and hits, which includes “Freaks Occur Out at Night,” “Good friends” and “The Haunted Household of Rock.”

The group acquired the Hip Hop Icon Award at the 3rd Annual Black Music Honors in 2018 … and Ice Dice‘s ‘Friday’ motion pictures normally referenced Whodini songs like ‘Friends’ and ‘Freaks.’

John, who supplied the vocals with Jalil, was regarded for his trademark hat which helped him become just one of rap’s initial intercourse symbols.

Whodini, managed by Russell Simmons for the duration of their 80s heyday, was a single of the earliest acts to combine rap with rock, and they were the initial to carry out reside with b-boy dancers. Their seem heavily motivated the launch of the New Jack Swing sound.

John’s demise is sending shockwaves by means of the tunes market, with quite a few artists putting up pics of him and sharing recollections.

My God, this just one hurts me so lousy,I simply cannot even believe I’m posting this,Ex you know I appreciate you 🙏🏾🙏🏾 thank you for each and every phrase,every single conversation just about every great time,may perhaps your soul Relaxation In Power 🕊🕊🕊 #whodini q pic.twitter.com/6RGuOankWl — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 23, 2020

Cube thanked him for “displaying us how to do it” and Jermaine Dupri claims, “Ex you know I really like you thank you for every single word, each and every dialogue, just about every superior time.”

Rapper Q-Tip remembered John as “a person of the most less than appreciated voices in hip hop” and LL Amazing J states he’s “one of the most crucial folks in this society to me.

Chuck D‘s also paying homage … recalling the time John mentored him in the summer months of 1987 and was always there to reassure him tips and guidelines.

Ecstasy was 56.

RIP