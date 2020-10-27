Whoa! Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley Buy COMPLETELY NAKED At New Music Video!

We understood Shia LaBeouf was not afraid to bare all for his art, but that is taking it on another level!

The actress seemed alongside Margaret Qualley within her sister Rainey Qualley‘s brand new music video for Love Me Like You Hate Me. The movie provides the viewer a nude look at a dysfunctional connection — and by nude we mean real, literal, total frontal nudity.

The split-screen movie sees that the duo dance throughout the highs and highs of a love affair, told by the individuals’ viewpoints. Rainey, who plays under the title Rainsford, encouraged the movie Instagram using the caption:

“We left a brief choreographed movie to signify’Love Me Like You ‘ starring my sister @MargaretQualley and Shia LaBeouf. Song and score and @cameronhale_. Born with @metamodernist and choreographed by LA-based dancing duo @ja_collective comprising cinematography from @natashabraier with particular thanks to @oliviawildePlease observe it. It is full of pain and love and tenderness and anger and actual parts of my heart”

This is, entirely uncensored:

A media release accompanying the movie :

“[The] split-screen movie simplifies the tenderness and degeneration of a connection, presented by the double, and sometimes contradictory, viewpoints of a few. Using a softly disorientating arrangement, the bit builds towards a searchable resolution which loops back onto itself, returning to where we all started.”

Love Me Like You Hate Me’s received compliments from famous fans such as Rumer Willis, Maggie Rogers, also Phoebe Tonkin. The sisters’ mom Andie MacDowell supported the movie on her IG webpage, composing in her Stories:

“Wonderful artwork produced through Covid stirs something within me and it is not simply because my brothers created it”

Awww!

(c) Andie MacDowell/Instagram

That is not the first time he’s impressed people with his choreography. The prior Disney celebrity beautifully went toe to toe using Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler at Sia‘s Elastic Hearts video back 2015. He has even stripped down to get a music movie earlier, in Sigur Ros‘ 2012 movie Fjögur píanó, led at Alma Har’el (who’d go on to guide Shia’s semi arid film Honey Boy at 2019).

Qualley is likewise a seasoned dancer. After studying ballet for over two years, she had been nominated for a Emmy because of her performance as celebrity Ann Reinking at FX‘s restricted series Fosse/Verdon.

Back in May, she assisted on a second Rainsford movie, Crying At The Mirror, that had been led by mutual pal Cara Delevingne. This vid’s celebrity Kaia Gerber known as Margaret”production/catering/emotional support”

This time she acquired a little more in the front of the camera. ) Well, a LOT really.

What would YOU think about Love Me Like You Hate Me?? Tell us in the comments (below)!

