Who wore what to this season’s Diwali party

Celebration might have been different this season around, however something that stayed a constant was celebrity dressing in their fanciest outfits to celebrate Diwali in the home. Amidst the gorgeous diyas, vibrant rangoli, customs and card parties, celebrities put their very best foot forward with their trendy standard outfits.

Posting magnificent images of the party, celebrities shared on their own societal websites what they chosen for this joyous season. Even though Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra travelled for stunning sarees, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday twirled in fairly lehengas. That is not allwe watched many different complex shararas and co-ords on interpersonal websites are completely raid worthy.

Check out that wore what from the image below and tell us which ensemble was the favorite.