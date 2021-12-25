Who will defeat Blackbeard in One Piece? This question has been circulating within the fanbase for quite some time. Especially now that Strawhats are fighting against the forces of Yonko. This topic is coming more into the discussion as Strawhats will be fighting Blackbeard’s group shortly.

However, there’s also a possibility that Blackbeard could get defeated even before the Strawhats approach him for a fight. New World is stirring with movements from different factions and it won’t be surprising if Blackbeard Pirates get defeated early. Let’s discuss who will defeat Blackbeard in One Piece.

Who Will Defeat Blackbeard in One Piece

Who Will Defeat Blackbeard in One Piece – Luffy

The very first candidate that should naturally come to mind is the future Pirate King Monkey D. Luffy. As we’ve seen numerous times in the series, Luffy and Blackbeard have contrasting personalities. However, their goals and ambitions are pretty much the same. So symbolically, Luffy should fight Blackbeard.

After Luffy, Blackbeard is the strongest contender to become King of the Pirates. It is general speculation that both Luffy and Blackbeard will clash their hands right before reaching the Laughtale. Whoever wins the fight will clinch the title of King of the Pirates.

As far as the fight goes, it is going to be the most difficult battle for Luffy. Blackbeard isn’t only strong physically but he’s also a very schemy person. It means that he will go to any lengths to win the fight and ensure that he achieves his goal. So far, no one has been able to stop him but will Luffy be able to do it? We will find out.

Shanks

Shanks and Blackbeard have some history and it’s not the pleasant one. Blackbeard was the person when he injured Shanks during their childhood days. So there’s some score to settle between these two. Furthermore, their fight was hinted at the Marineford so it could take place in the future.

Shanks and Blackbeard both are emperors. However, considering the current scenario, Shanks may be slightly stronger than Blackbeard. Although he doesn’t have any devil fruit powers, his prolific use of Conqueror’sHakj is pretty rare among the pirates and it has allowed him to become a Yonko at such a young age.

However, it is strongly believed within the community that Blackbeard will defeat Shanks in their encounter which will lead to Luffy fighting Blackbeard for revenge. Of course, this doesn’t define Luffy’s personality but we’ve seen Luffy being broken before.

Luffy vs blackbeard will inevitably be the best fight in shonen and possibly all time pic.twitter.com/yWXNKO75iP — Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) July 5, 2021

Others Who Will Defeat Blackbeard in One Piece

Apart from these two, various individuals in the world of One Piece are capable of defeating Blackbeard. The first name that comes to mind is Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army. His group and Blackbeard Pirates had a brief clash in the past, but we don’t know much about it yet.

Both their groups may face each other again which would result in Blackbeard vs Dragon fight. Though, it’s highly unlikely that it will take place but it’s something that isn’t impossible.

We also have Marco the Phoenix, former right-hand man of Whitebeard. He also has a score to settle with Blackbeard since he was responsible for the death of his father. Though they fought in the past and he lost, he may once again want to fight Blackbeard and avenge his father.

Someone from the Marines like Sakazuki could also fight Blackbeard. They almost fought in the past when Sakazuki decided to visit Blackbeard Pirates to take Jewellery Bonney from them. However, since it didn’t happen, there’s a chance that Sakazuki and Blackbeard will collide in some way in the future. It will surely be a sight to see.

