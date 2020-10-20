Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars 2020?

Dancing With the Stars year 29 is in full swing! ) After a round of amazing performances, the show delivered home a second contestant on Monday. This year, the cast comprises many large stars, such as Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, along with Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean. When there are surely a few front-runners from the contest, the pleasure of DWTS is that you will never know who’ll emerge on top in the long run. Learn who was removed beforehand, and make sure you check back every week to find out who’s still in the running to the mirrorball decoration.