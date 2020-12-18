Who received Taskmaster collection 10 and will there be a series 11?

Richard Herring has been topped the new Taskmaster champion as collection 10 came to an end.

The beloved slapstick demonstrate ended its 1st at any time run on Channel 4 by offering the golden head of Greg Davies to comedian Richard, after some tricky competitiveness.

He really closely beat This Country’s Daisy May perhaps Cooper who came in second put even after striving to earn factors with recordings of a ghost.

Stand-ups Mawaan Rizwan and Johnny Vegas came 3rd and fourth, with The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson coming in past.

He experienced to get paid his location even though – bringing in the assortment of coins he had as a boy as the ‘best selection of worthless things’ – which did not impress as well significantly.

On the other hand, he clawed it again with a rousing efficiency of an primary song with Daisy May possibly Cooper – which some followers in comparison to ‘X Factor’s Very same Difference only 20 years later’.

He has now been confirmed to join the approaching Champion of Champions series, signing up for 5 former winners for the largest title of all.

Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble will sign up for Richard in the sequence, which will air upcoming calendar year.

A lot more: Taskmaster



Will there be a Taskmaster series 11?

Of course! The workforce finished this year’s collection with the shock that sequence 11 is not only on its way – it is by now been filmed.

Though the launch day is not still regarded, the line-up has been confirmed.

Lee Mack, Charlotte Richie, Jamali Maddix, Mike Wozniak and Sarah Kendall are the next stars in the incredibly hot seat, keen to impress and display off their wits.

Taskmaster is out there for capture-up on Channel 4 on Desire.

Obtained A Story?

If you have bought a celeb tale, movie or photos get in touch with the Metro.co.british isles amusement group by emailing us [email protected] kingdom calling 020 3615 2145 or by viewing our Post Things webpage – we’d really like to listen to from you.

Additional : Daisy Might Cooper leaves fans each ‘horrified and mesmerised’ as she devours watermelon on Taskmaster

A lot more : Taskmaster’s Daisy May well Cooper confident ‘ghosts have spoken to her’ as she reveals creepy recordings