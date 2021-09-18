Few recent chapters of One Piece have shed some light on one of the most discussed topics of the series. Who is Zoro’s dad? With the latest couple chapters, we might have confirmation of his identity. The latest revelations suggest that Zoro’s father may be Shimotsuki Ushimaru, a legendary samurai from Wano.

Many One Piece fans already saw it coming. Oda has been plotting connections between Zoro and Shimotsuki Clan right from the introduction of the character. As if the symbol of this clan wasn’t enough on the coat of Zoro’s master, we now know the origins of the right-hand man of the future pirate king. Let’s dissect what we know about Zoro’s father so far.

Who is Zoro’s Dad? Is He From Wano?

He’s From Wano

Shimitsuki Clan has been mentioned multiple times throughout the series. The latest mention came from Hyogoro who commented on the similarities between Zoro’s swordsmanship and that of Shimotsuki Ushimaru.

Not only that, but Ushimaru is a direct descendant of God of Blade Ryuma. It only means that Zoro carries the lineage of the greatest swordsman ever in One Piece. This is probably why he’s so hellbent on defeating Mihawk and claiming the title of the strongest swordsman in the world, just like his ancestor.

Ushimaru Resembles Zoro

During Yamato’s flashback when she was confined in a cave, there were three samurais present with her. One of them looked like Zoro and was presumably Ushimaru (considering the crest over him). He also commented that real samurai don’t get hungry. It is a callback to when Zoro said the same thing to a little girl when he was caught by Captain Morgan.

However, we are still unclear about the other two samurai who were with Ushimaru. Another important question is whether he’s alive or not. The last time we saw, Ushimaru successfully escaped from Kaido’s cave. And if we align the timelines, he might have arrived in East Blue and settled there.

Is Ryokogu Zoro’s Father?

This is one of the most popular theories that have emerged after the reveal of Zoro’s father. Even though we’ve only seen a silhouette of Admiral Ryokogu, he does resemble Ushimaru. He also commented that he hasn’t eaten anything in three years. And if you remember correctly, Ushimaru mentioned that real samurai don’t get hungry.

Mr. Morj, a famous One Piece YouTuber has also expanded on this popular theory. Some of the points that he has mentioned in his video are truly fascinating and make sense. Furthermore, he also believes that Fujitora is originally from Wano, which leads us to the next question.

Is Fujitora From Wano?

If Fujitora is from Wano, why did he not recognize Kinemon? Well, the answer is simple, firstly, he is blind. Secondly, from his perspective, Kinemon is either dead or pretty old. However, the truth is entirely different.

Another question is if Fuji was one of the samurais, why didn’t Kinemon recognize him? Well, it has been 20 years since that incident. Who knows, maybe Fuji did go through some physical changes. It may not be possible in the real world, but in the world of One Piece, this kind of thing can happen.

We can’t wait to see more about Shimotsuki Ushimaru and Zoro’s connection to Wano. Hopefully, as the current arc nears its end, we will learn more about his family.

