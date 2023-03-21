Who Is Zombies Movie Star Milo Manheim Currently Dating? Exploring His Relationship Status

Milo Manheim is one of the main characters of Zombies 3 and he is currently making a lot of news about his relationship status. Fans of the Zombies series have been speculating about his relationship status and have linked him to his fellow castmate Meg Donnelly and their fans are curious to know if they are together. Here is everything to know about the famous actor.

Who Is Milo Manheim?

Milo Manheim is an American actor known for his role as Zed in the 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies and its sequels movies Zombies 2 and Zombies 3. Milo Manheim’s acting career started at the age of six in a local after-school program in Culver City in 2008.

Milo also appeared as a three-line guest on the CBS Tv series Ghost Whisperer alongside his mother and he won Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role at the 2017 New York Musical Theatre Festival for his role in the musical Generation Me.

Milo Manheim followed this up by being cast in a lead role in the Disney Channel television movie Zombies which premiered on February 2018. Milo in September of that year was announced as one of the celebrities to compete on Season 27 of Dancing with the stars.

He was paired with Witney Carson in November 2018. Milo Manheim and Witney Carson both finished the competition second losing to radio sensation Bobby Bones.

Also Read: Who Is Reality Television Star Evelyn Lozada Dating? Find Out All You Need To Know!

Is Milo Manheim In A Relationship With Meg Donnelly?

No, Milo Manheim and Meg Donelly are not in a romantic relationship. The two are portrayed as a couple on television, but that is not the situation off-screen. The two have also talked about gossip and people who believe they are together. However, Milo and Meg are best friends.

Once in an interview, Milo denied the rumors linking his affair with Donelly. He revealed that watching Zed and Addison is a match from heaven and the relationship got strong but he is just friends with Meg.

Meg has also come out to debunk rumors of any relationship with Milo Manheim. She has also revealed that although she is not dating Milo Manheim, she is in a relationship with Noah Zulfikar, who also starred in Zombies 2 and will be in the upcoming third movie. Speculation also suggests that the couple has been together for two years now.

Also Read: Who Is Irish Singer Hozier Currently Dating? All You Need To Know

Who Is Milo Manheim Dating?

Milo Manheim is currently not in any romantic relationship as of 2023. He is single and has not been linked to anyone recently. However, he has dated some well-known American personalities such as Holiday Kriegel and Alexis Ren.

What Is Milo Manheim’s Net Worth?

Milo Manheim has a net worth of about $1 million as of 2023. His primary source of income comes from his movie roles and acting. He also does promotion and brand endorsements and has some notable guest appearances that have helped his earnings.