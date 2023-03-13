William Byron’s relationship status has been making rounds recently after his famous NASCAR win in Las Vegas last week. The American dominated Las Vegas to win the first silverware of 2023 in an intriguing style and his fans are speculating about who is behind his heart. This article aims to cover everything about the American NASCAR motorsport driver.

Who Is William Byron?

William is a NASCAR Cup series driver, who races for the No. 24 with Hendrick Motorsport. William fell in love with racing at the very young age of 6 and began to race as a teenager albeit virtually.

He went on to compete in iRacing before stepping inside a real race car. William has an impressive record of 100 wind and 298 top-5 finishes in iRacing. He also began racing at the age of 15, which is late for drivers of the new age.

William Byron’s NASCAR Championship Career and Wins

William Byron’s camping Truck series debut came in 2015 and he was awarded the Rookie of the year award in his first full season in 2016. William also made his Xfinity Series debut in 2017 and won in Lowa, Indianapolis as well as Daytona to win the Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year.

The Charlotte local made his Cup series debut with Hendrick Motorsport at the 2018 Daytona 500 where he also won the Rookie of the Year award. William has also had four wins and eight poles in 180 entries in the NASCAR cup series.

William scored eight wins and collected three poles in just 26 outings in the camping Truck Series, he has collected four wins in the Xfinity series and three of his wins came in his Rookie season helping him become the 2017 Xfinity Series champion.

Who Is William Byron Currently Dating?

Erin Blaney is identified as the current girlfriend of William Byron. Erin Blaney is the younger sister of his fellow competitor Rayan Blaney. William and Erin were spotted for the first time when he posted a picture of them cuddling which he captioned as enjoying roaming around with Erin Blaney, and that she is a nice ax thrower.

Willian looks quite serious about each other and therefore their families are good friends as well. Ryan also approved his sister’s option, but fans were left wondering who she would support on the race track. Ryan also revealed in an interview that he is a fan of Willian Byron and would love to see them together.

Ryan revealed in an interview that he found out about his sister’s romance through a third party the Martinville speedway. This was seen in an intense contest between the two that day. “No wonder he raced me so hard that day, I should have handled that better William explained.

Despite how fans are viewing their relationship Ryan and Willian are great friends and he has even joined the family on holidays which he posts across his social media platforms.

Who Is Erin Blaney?

Erin Blaney is one of the three children born to Dave Blaney who is a former NASCAR driver. She hails from a long line of race car drivers and her grandfather Lou Blaney is considered a dirt track legend.

Erin’s sister Emma is also married to a stock car professional, Cale Conley. Erin Blaney graduated from Bishop McGuiness Catholic High School and proceeded to attend the University of Alabama from 2015 to 2019.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human environment mental sciences and public health education and promotion with minor knowledge in advertising.

Erin balanced her academia with her job at a clothing boutique. She also had an internship in Ireland and another one at Make-A-Wish. Erin is currently serving as the executive director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation a post she has held since 2029. She also has experience in Voluntary work with the Alzheimer’s Association.

William Byron’s Net Worth

Williams’s career has spanned over ten years and he has built a Net worth of approximately $2 million. The majority of his earnings are from his racing career and a considerable amount from various endorsement sponsors.

It was also reported that he got a gross salary of $1,850,000 from his previous contract with Hendrick Motorsports which expired in 2022. Willian signed a new three-year deal but the details of the new contract were not made public yet the new contract would result in a higher salary structure.