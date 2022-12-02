Who Is Vin Diesel Married To? Who is she?

The face of action movies is Vin Diesel. Vin has consistently been the actor that casting directors to turn to, whether it is for films like Saving Private Ryan, Fast & Furious, XXX, or Guardians of the Galaxy.

Vin has also made a name for himself in the voice-acting and singing worlds. In 2020, he put out two singles and provided voices for various video games.

Vin Diesel has received nominations for numerous honors during his career, including the Teen Choice Award and the People’s Choice Awards.

Who Is Vin Diesel’s Spouse?

Model Paloma Jimenez from Mexico is not yet married to Vin Diesel. He has been dating Paloma Jimenez since 2007, and they have been together for a long time. Paloma Jiménez consequently serves as Vin Diesel’s partner. Vincent Sinclair, the second child born to Vin and Paloma, entered the world in 2010. Their daughter Pauline Sinclair arrived in March 2015.

Vin Diesel Associate

Mexican model Paloma Jimenez has performed modeling work for well-known brands like Coca-Cola and Pantene. She has partnered with Vin Diesel. Since 2007, Paloma has been his girlfriend. Paloma first entered the public eye while dating Mark Sinclair, better known by his stage name Vin Diesel.

The couple had a big age gap—16 years—like many other couples.

But don’t worry! When Paloma attained the legal age for dating, they first met. Paloma was 24 years old, whereas Vin was 34.

I’m relieved to learn there is nothing ominous left over from this lengthy relationship!

On His Three Children, Vin Diesel

Although Vin Diesel and his long-term girlfriend Paloma Jimenez are the parents of three children as of 2022, Vin acknowledged that the desire to become a parent had existed since 2005.

“As I was working on Pacifier, the urge to have a child really started to come out. The actor from The Babylon A.D. explained in an interview with Parade that it took a few years after that to find the ideal partner and to hopefully be mature enough to be a great father, which is really all you want to accomplish.

About a year after Vin and Paloma began dating, in 2008, his first kid, a daughter named Hania Riley Sinclair, was born. While Vin was busy shooting the fourth episode of The Fast & Furious series, The Fast & Furious, they had baby Hania on April 2.

A spokesman for Vin Diesel informed People that “they have secretly become parents of a newborn girl.”

Hania continued her father’s acting career by contributing her voice to the Netflix original animated series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.

Two years later, in 2010, his son Vincent Sinclair, his second kid, was born. Vincent seems to represent Vin Diesel’s younger years in both real lives and on-screen eleven years later, in 2021! Yes, just like her older sister, Vincent Sinclair made his acting debut in the ninth and most recent episode of the Fast & Furious series, F9. He played the younger Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel.

According to TMZ, the sequences were shot in 2019, and Vincent was paid USD 1,005 per day for his work. A significant event for a nine-year-old, huh?

In 2015, Paloma Jimenez and Vin Diesel had their third child, a daughter named Pauline Sinclair, after waiting five years. With a photo of him and baby Pauline, he posted an announcement about the birth on his official Facebook page. He added the lyrics of What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong and Kenny G as the photo’s caption.

In honor of his late friend and co-star Paul Walker, who died in a single-vehicle accident in 2013, the name Pauline was chosen.

Vin reportedly missed out on multiple promotional appearances for Furious 7, the seventh film in the Fast & Furious series, after the birth of his third child.

The movie’s Los Angeles premiere had been moved from Abu Dhabi, according to a source, because Vin “wants to be with his family during the delivery.”

Conclusion

There is no proof of what Diesel’s real relationship with Jimenez is like. They have built a family away from the spotlight over the years, but that’s all the public knows.