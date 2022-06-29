Who Is Venus Williams Dating? Here’s What We Know About Her Relationship Status

Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka frequently appear together, and many fans believe the two players are romantically linked. Throughout the year 2021, the rumors persisted, but Venus put an end to them this week on her Instagram story. In her last post, she included a “Questions” sticker, which she promptly addressed.

Of course, her fans immediately began to wonder if Opelka and Williams were part of a larger package.

“Are You and Reilly in A Relationship?” a Follower Inquired.

Her response was, “No, @ReillyOpelka shot me down.”

For the time being, the simple and amusing answer to this riddle settles everything. They adore spending time together, however, since they attended Art Basel Miami just last week. In the gallery, Opelka submitted a snapshot of them with Kygo and a highly artistic picture of himself.. Another round of Williams’ delightful banter may be found in the comments area of his post.

Inquiring about borrowing the shirt. Donning as a gown, “commentated the seven-time major champion.

Do You Know the Relationship Status of Venus Williams?

For the time being, the tennis star chooses to remain single. In 2021, she opened up about her love life via an Instagram Live video. Her response was, “A lot of people are asking me out. I’m just not feeling it. “I’m undateable,” is what I’d say. That’s fine; I’m content.”

Williams was last seen dating Nicholas Hammond in 2019, which may come as a shock to some of her followers. In light of this, let me just say…

Nicolas Hammond, Who Do You Think You Are?

Nicholas (or Nicky) Hammond is a well-known financier and a descendant of the Annenberg empire. Having been born into a wealthy family, the millionaire went to Trinity School before attending New York University. As a result, he went on to become a high-profile private investor.

It wasn’t until Hammond met Williams that the media started paying attention to his life.

What Caused Venus Williams and Nicky Hammond to Call It Quits?

Venus and Nicky called it quits in June of this year. Both parties agreed to end their relationship amicably, according to reports. According to some reports, they broke up because of a discrepancy in their commitment levels. After being 12 years older than Nicholas, Venus was looking for a family, whereas Hammond was not ready to make the same transition.

According to some accounts, Venus had no desire to start a family and instead decided that it was best to call it quits amicably because the relationship had reached its inevitable conclusion. The New York Post had previously claimed that Nicky had given Venus a “friendship ring” last summer.

Is There a Man in Venus Williams’ Life?

Elio Pis, a Cuban model, is rumored to have dated Venus in the past. In 2012, he walked in her Eleven fashion line, and the two became fast friends. For five years, they were together before calling it quits in 2017. Venus was previously linked to golfer Hank Kuehne, with whom she spent time in the early 2000s. In 2006, we began our relationship. In the year 2010, the pair broke up soon after becoming engaged. Andy Kuehne, Kuehne’s husband, proposed to her in 2011.

Venus appears to be single and devoted only to her tennis career at the moment. Although she’s 40 years old, she has no intention of slowing down any time soon. As long as Venus Williams wants to play tennis, we’d be happy to see her do so for as long as possible.

