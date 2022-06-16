Who Is Timothee Chalamet Dating- Timothée Chalamet Has Been Linked to A Number of Women in The Past!

Timothée Hal Chalamet is an American actor who was born on December 27, 1995. He has been nominated for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and three BAFTA Film Awards, among other honors. Chalamet, who was born and raised in New York City, began his acting career on stage and in television projects, making his first appearance in the drama series Homeland in 2012. Two years later, he starred in Christopher Nolan’s science-fiction picture Interstellar and made his feature film debut in the comedy-drama Men, Women, and Children.

Chalamet rose to prominence after starring as a lovestruck adolescent in Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name (2017), which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He went on to play supporting roles in Greta Gerwig’s films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), as well as starring roles in the drama Beautiful Boy (2018) and Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction feature Dune as Nic Sheff and Paul Atreides, respectively (2021).

In 2016, Chalamet won a Lucille Lortel Award and was nominated for a Drama League Award for his performance in John Patrick Shanley’s autobiographical play Prodigal Son. Off-screen, he’s been dubbed a sex symbol and a fashion icon by the press.

What Is Timothée Chalamet’s Relationship Status? He Considers “Date” to Be a “Really Scary Word”

Timothée Chalamet is the epitome of overbooked. The 25-year-old actor is presently directing three major new projects, two of which hit theatres in October. In Wes Anderson’s film The French Dispatch, he plays the empathic and inquisitive Paul Atreides, and in Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sci-fi feature Dune, he plays the empathetic and inquisitive Paul Atreides. To top it off, Chalamet recently shared the first look at himself as Willy Wonka from the set of the upcoming 2023 prequel film based on Roald Dahl’s fanciful universe.

While information about the actor’s professional achievements is widely available, information regarding his personal life is less so. The Call Me By Your Name actor looks to be single at the moment, although he is notoriously discreet about his personal life. In countless public appearances and red carpet events, Chalamet has always sought to elegantly sidestep queries regarding his past and present relationship history. In truth, the young celebrity has never openly stated that he is dating any of his previous companions.

In a 2018 interview with W Magazine, he gave a cautious reaction when asked about his first date. “I’m not sure.” “Date is a terrifying word because it establishes the context,” he explained. “You can always notice folks who are on a first date.”

Timothée Chalamet Has Been Linked to A Number of Women in The Past

Timothée’s old high school girlfriend is none other than Madonna’s stunning and well-known daughter. Lourdes Leon is a model and fashion designer who is well-known in the industry. They met when they were both students at a Manhattan music and performing arts high school. “I respect him a lot,” Lourdes said in an interview with Vanity Fair. We were a one-of-a-kind item. “My first boyfriend,” she says. She’s currently involved with Jonathon Puglia in a fresh relationship.

Timothée dated Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp from late 2018 to spring 2020. When the paparazzi took photographs of them packing on the PDA while vacationing in Italy in September 2019, their romance was turned into a spectacle.

Timothée and Lily-Rose were accused of only dating as a publicity ploy at the time, but the Little Women star confirmed in an interview with GQ that they weren’t.

Timothée has also been linked to Eiza Gonzalez, a model, and actress. In late June 2020, they spent time together in Cabo San Lucas. According to the images, the two had a great summer together, but by the time fall rolled around, they were no longer spotted hanging around, leading us to suspect they had called it quits.

What About Timothée Chalamet’s Alleged Relationships?

People wondered if Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan had anything going on in real life after they co-starred in Lady Bird. They were never more than co-stars in their quirky teen drama, therefore the answer is no. Fans had some worries about his movie Dune with Zendaya, but she is in a relationship with Tom Holland.

