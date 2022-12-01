Who Is the Shrink Next Door Based On!

Some fans are curious as to whether the terrifying Apple TV series, which stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, is based on a genuine tale.

Is the Shrink Next Door Based on A Real Event?

Sadly, Marty Markowitz and Dr. Isaac (Ike) Herschkopf are both actual individuals, and this horrifying story is based on true occurrences. The Shrink Next Door is based on the 2019 premiere of the same-named true crime podcast.

The 30-year friendship between Marty and his therapist Herschkopf, who gradually gained control of his life, is examined in the podcast.

Marty, then 39, was diagnosed with severe anxiety in 1981 and was advised to see Herschkopf, or Dr. Ike, as Marty liked to refer to him. Marty was a millionaire at the time and ran the Associated Fabrics Corporation, the family firm.

But very early on in their working relationship, Herschkopf began intruding into the private and financial affairs of his patient.

Herschkopf was separated from the rest of his family after persuading Marty to fire his sister from their family business and disinherit the company, as detailed in the TV show and podcast. Then Herschkopf requested that he make his wife Becky the only beneficiary of his estate in his will, giving Herschkopf power of attorney.

He even had himself classified as a co-owner of his bank account, which contained $2.5 million and requested Marty to establish a private charity, the Yaron Foundation, which benefited Herschkopf and his family.

Herschkopf persuaded Marty to purchase the home next to his Southampton residence in 1986, after which he took control of the property and relocated Marty’s patient there while prohibiting him from keeping food in the main house; some even believed Marty was the property’s caretaker rather than the owner.

But by 2010, Marty had formally broken things off.

After having a hernia operation and Herschkopf failing to make an effort to see him, he made the decision.

In the end, Markowitz removed Herschkopf and his wife from his will and filed a malpractice complaint.

Isaac Herschkopf Is Currently Where?

After several years of examination regarding his interactions with Marty and other patients, Herschkopf’s medical license was withdrawn in April 2021.

Herschkopf was found guilty of 16 allegations of wrongdoing, all of which had to do with his job as a psychiatrist. These allegations included negligence, moral unfitness, fraudulent practice, and using undue influence.

According to Bloomberg, Marty, who gave testimony during the hearing, expressed his “elation” at the decision.

Sadly, he avoided receiving a prison term for his actions. Instead, he is no longer able to legally practice medicine in New York.

Marty Markowitz Is Currently Where?

Do not be alarmed; Marty Markowitz has a happy ending because Herschkopf’s family has been restored to him.

After 27 years, Marty reconnected with his sister Phyliss after finally cutting the disgraced therapist out of his life and reporting him for malpractice to the New York State Department in 2012.

He feels that he can now live the life that Herschkopf robbed him of at the age of 79, after retiring.

Marty admitted to forwarding that he was now a lot happier.

It’s been my 40-year struggle. He ruled for 29 years and sought justice for 11 of those years. Finally, I understood.

Where Can I Find a Copy of The Shrink Next Door?

Every Wednesday, new episodes of the show are released on Apple TV.

There are eight episodes total, with five of them now available for viewing.