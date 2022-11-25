Who Is the Show Candy Based On: Is It True!

Being a stay-at-home spouse might get boring in real life. So it makes sense that a housewife in the 1980s could look for a little excitement to change things up. It gets less comprehensible, though, when the housewife decides to fix the problem by axing her neighbor or friend to death. Aside from that, it does make for a disturbing and intriguing premise in Candy, a new series on Hulu. The series, which debuted on Hulu on May 9, 2022, is the most recent true crime thriller to enthrall viewers.

Candy Montgomery is played by Jessica Biel, who gives a standout performance. Melanie Lynskey plays Betty Gore, Pablo Schreiber plays Allan Gore, and Timothy Simons plays Pat Montgomery to support her. In the show, viewers try to understand how Candy, a seemingly innocent suburban housewife, killed Betty, her best friend, and next-door neighbor.

Candy is a show that effectively uses drama while also delving into criminality. The story goes back in time to discover Candy’s motivations as she is accused. What caused Candy to murder her companion one day while she was taking a break from her church activities? Candy throws herself headfirst into this incredibly sinister and horrifying story of friendship, treachery, and murder.

Is Candy Based on A Real-Life Event?

Candy is based on the tragic real-life account of Betty Gore’s murder. Allan Gore, who was traveling for work on June 13th, 1980, grew worried when he couldn’t reach his wife. He made a call to Candy Montgomery, the neighbor who lives next door and is watching his older daughter.

She gave him the reassurance that Betty was okay, but Allan afterward sent a different neighbor to see if Betty was okay. Gore’s infant daughter was sobbing in her bed when the neighbor entered the home. Betty’s body was recovered further down the hall. She had been brutally slain and had endured 41 axe blows. Even more surprising than her passing was the accuser—Candy, a neighbor and close friend of Betty.

The Truth About Candy Explained

In Kansas in the 1950s, Candy was born Candace Wheeler. She briefly lived on her own as a young woman and worked as a secretary, but she always wanted to be married and have children. In 1970, when she wed her husband, Pat Montgomery, her wish came true.

They were able to move into their ideal home in Wylie, Texas, and support their two children, a son and a daughter, thanks to Pat’s engineering career and good income. On the outside, Candy appeared to be a dedicated wife, a caring mother, and a pillar of the neighborhood.

Candy, however, was not content. She yearned for the kind of thrill her marriage couldn’t provide her because she was bored, unfulfilled, and restless. She started to fantasize about having an affair outside of marriage. She noticed Bett’s husband, Allan Gore, at a church volleyball match. She hurried over to him and inquired about his desire to begin an affair. The offer shocked Allan, a married father of two, but he instantly accepted it.

Candy kept her friendship with Allan’s wife, Betty, despite the fact that she was having an affair with him. Betty and Allan, however, each had their own problems. Teacher Betty was dealing with many of the same difficulties as Candy. She was worried and depressed.

She may have been experiencing postpartum depression at the time, which wasn’t well-known at the time, and her marriage was in trouble. As a result, Allan and Candy started dating in December 1978, and they remained together until October 1979. It was reportedly a mutual choice to put an end to the relationship and put their individual marriages and families first.

What Led Candy to Kill Betty?

Investigators focused on Candy right away after the murder. She was named as the main suspect and accused of killing Betty after Allan acknowledged having an affair with her in the past. Candy asserted in her testimony that she acted in self-defense.

Candy had made the decision to run a quick errand to Betty’s house while watching the Gores’ older daughter. She stated that Betty confronted her about her relationship with Allan after they arrived.

She went on to say that after she had apologized and informed Betty that the relationship was over, Betty grew upset and attempted to harm her with an axe. Betty was able to wrestle the axe from Candy, who afterward turned on Betty. She swung the axe at Betty at least 41 times in a fit of wrath.

She then took a shower in the Gores’ home to clean off the blood. She then left the house, leaving Gore’s infant daughter sobbing in her cot unattended, in order to take part in the day’s church events.

Where Is Candy Right Now?

Surprisingly, Candy received no jail time for killing Betty. Her claim of self-defense was recognized by the jury, and she was found not guilty. This was partly due to Texas’ Stand Your Ground statute, which declares that if one feels sufficiently threatened, one has the right to use lethal force. After her trial, Candy and Pat left Texas, and a few years later they got divorced.

Ironically, Candy now collaborates with her daughter Jenny as a mental health counselor. Between Betty’s passing and Candy’s trial, Allan got remarried. He did, however, give his in-laws custody of both of his daughters.

Candy’s case is undoubtedly controversial as a result of her acquittal for murder. Despite her claims of self-defense, her testimony was flawed. She had already been successful in taking the axe from her and lessening the threat, so why would she assault Betty?

Why did she pretend to be innocent and make an effort to hide her tracks after killing Betty? 41 blows isn’t a reasonable amount of force to use in self-defense, is it? Strangely, there wasn’t much proof that Betty was aware of the relationship either. Betty had been having an affair for seven months, but she never confronted Allan about it or otherwise let him know.

In the end, only Candy truly understands what took on that day. The contentious aspects of her case, though, make it a compelling one for TV adaptations. Candy on Hulu is more than just a recounting of a real-life crime. The history of American women’s suffrage, which has often resulted in extreme loneliness and melancholy, is examined. Marriage, extramarital relationships, parenthood, and the definition of self-defense are also discussed.