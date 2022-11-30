Who Is Ted Lasso Based On? Is He a Real Story

The world is still inspired by Ted Lasso’s sunny outlook, but is the titular figure based on a genuine person? It might be difficult to believe that such a wide-eyed, bushy-tailed grownup even exists, but according to Jason Sudeikis, the show’s co-creator and star actor, Ted was inspired by a variety of sources. In order to highlight this lovely demeanor, Sudeikis and his colleagues developed an award-winning television program that combines wit, humor, and mentoring.

Is Ted Lasso Based on A Real-Life Event?

The characters in the series were partially based on real people, even though Ted Lasso isn’t based on a true story.

In fact, according to Sudeikis in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp served as some of the inspiration for the character of Ted Lasso.

“Man. I was thinking, “Hellooooo, story idea,” when I learned that he was taking his squad to attend karaoke, “Sudeikis told the media outlet.

Sudeikis also drew inspiration from his father, his high school basketball coach, and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.

The Today Show quoted Sudeikis as saying, “That’s where the moustache comes from and him being super loquacious.”

Then there was my high school basketball coach, Donny Campbell, a man from a little Kansas town who used phrases like, “Sudeikis, you seem more frightened than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking rockers.

Regarding the other players, many viewers have questioned whether Roy Kent (played by Brett Goldstein), a real-life footballer who was the former captain of Manchester United and was renowned for his brazen demeanor, was an inspiration.

Another character, played by Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, has been compared to former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fictional AFC Richmond team has been compared to Crystal Palace F.C. since they both play in South London and use the same colors.

Ted Lasso’s Sources of Inspiration

Sudeikis acknowledges that Ted Lasso drew inspiration from various real-world elements, citing real-life Premier League managers like Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

“Man. I was like, “Hellooooo, story idea,” when I learned that [Klopp] was taking his squad to karaoke “Sports Illustrated was informed by Sudeikis.

In addition, Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, and Sudeikis’ father, a basketball coach from high school, served as inspirations.

Sudeikis said on The Today Show, “That’s where the mustache comes from and him being super loquacious.

Then there was my high school basketball coach, Donny Campbell, a man from a little Kansas town who used phrases like, “Sudeikis, you seem more frightened than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking rockers.

According to rumors, Man Utd legend Roy Keane served as the model for the character of Roy Kent. Although AFC Richmond is a fictional club that Lasso oversees, Crystal Palace is said to have served the influence. Both clubs are located in London and wear the colors red and blue.