Who Is Tayshia Adams’ Ex-Husband Josh Bourelle? ‘The Bachelorette 2020

Since she was announced as the new Bachelorette, fans have been curious to know more about Bachelorette 2020 Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband, Josh Bourelle.

Tayshia, the runner-up on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor in 2019, was revealed as Clare Crawley‘s replacement on season 16 of The Bachelorette in November after Clare left the show to be with her winner, Dale Moss. In her first full episode as the Bachelorette on November 10, Tayshia and one of her contestants, Brendan, bond over both going through divorces. Brendan finalized his divorce a year before The Bachelorette (which plays into his time on Tayshia’s season. Spoilers on that here.) Tayshia, for her part, has been divorced for a few years. Read about Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband, Josh Bourelle, and her divorce before The Bachelorette 2020 ahead.

Who is Tayshia Adams’ ex-husband Josh Bourelle?

According to Us Weekly, Josh was Tayshia’s first boyfriend and were together four years before their almost two-year-long marriage. Tayshia and Josh first met in college at Concordia University Irvine and got engaged after graduation. According to Josh’s LinkedIn profile, he works as licensed roofing contractor through the Contractors State License Board. His current job is as the Co-Chief Executive Officer at D&J Roofing, Inc., a residential and commercial roofing company based in Southern California, where he’s worked at since 2012. His LinkedIn locations lists him living in Orange County, California.

When were Tayshia Adams & Josh Bourelle together?

Tayshia was married to her ex-husband, Joshua Bourelle, from April 2016 to November 2017. (They dated for four years in college before their wedding.) Joshua filed for divorce from Tayshia on October 11, 2017, after a year and a half of marriage, according to documents obtained by Radar Online. They finalized their divorce a month later. After their marriage was officially dissolved in April 2018, Tayshia changed her last name from her married name, Bourelle, to her maiden name, Adams.

Why did Tayshia Adams & Josh Bourelle divorce?

View this post on Instagram What a day this was!! As I mentioned last night, the past 2 years have consisted of some of the happiest and saddest moments of my life thus far. However, my 1-on-1 with Colton changed the game for me. It truly was a testament to how much I’ve grown as a woman of faith. My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of, because to me it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly. It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly. I only told a handful of people about it, and let the rest figure it out for themselves, because I wanted to avoid answering questions I myself didn’t know the answer to. It’s been a rough journey to pick up the pieces and rebuild my idea of the life I want, but I will tell you this: I would not be able to be the strong, independent, and smiling woman I am today without my faith or the support of my close family & friends that have supported me unconditionally. This day was a pivotal moment for me as I proved to myself that I can face one of my biggest fears (bungee jumping off a building) even if my form wasn’t exactly how it was supposed to be 😂 ‘cause the bottom line is I STILL TOOK THAT LEAP! It proved that I am stronger than I ever thought I was because I opened up about my biggest “failure” and it made me EXCITED for the life I have ahead of me!!! I owe this revelation to Colton, as he’s the one who challenged me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to want to be the best version of myself. He didn’t just listen to my story, but he comforted, empathized, and respected me, and those are qualities of an amazing man! Singapore you were SO GOOD TO ME! Thank you everyone for all your love and support, it has meant so much to me!! I appreciate you all! 💗💗💗#ForTheRealOnes🌹 A post shared by ––––––– TAYSHIA ADAMS ––––––– (@tayshia) on Jan 29, 2019 at 5:02pm PST

In an interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, “Viall Files,” in April 2019, Tayshia hinted that distance was the reason she and Josh couldn’t make their marriage work. At the time, Tayshia was going to college in Orange County, while Josh was in Mammoth Lakes, California, a five-plus hour drive away from her. “That commute is just kind of…long-distance relationships are hard,” she said at the time.

She continued, “Just to get the record straight, I didn’t want to get divorced. I was in it for the long haul. I mean, I’m well aware that relationships have their hardships and you’re not always gonna love that person or like that person every single day. It’s a thing you need to continuously work on. I know you gotta try as hard as you can, and that’s what I did.”

Tayshia first opened up about about her divorce on Colton’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. “This past year and a half has been kind of hard for me and it’s actually because I was married, and I got divorced,” she said at the time. “I actually married my first boyfriend and I was with him for about six years or so.” Tayshia told cameras that she fought hard to stay with Joshua, thinking that she would only be married once in her life. However, the couple just couldn’t make their relationship work. “You can’t make someone want to be married,” said at the time. Tayshia went on to say that she hopes her next marriage is “amazing.”

In an Instagram post in January 2019, Tayshia revealed why she decided to talk about her divorce on television. “My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of,” she wrote at the time. “Because to me it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly. It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly.”

In an interview with Us Weekly in November 2020, Tayshia revealed that her ex-husband didn’t reach out to her when she was announced as The Bachelorette. “Just let a girl live,” she said.

The Bachelorette season 16 airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. Watch it for free here.

