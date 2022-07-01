Who Is Taylor Lautner Dating? Look Back at Dating History

An American actor and model, Taylor Lautner was born on February 11, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. He is most recognized for his role as Jacob Black, a shapeshifter, in the Twilight films.

When Lautner first started out as an actor, he had a few minor roles in comedy shows like The Bernie Mac Show and My Wife and Kids. He then went on to voice roles in television shows like What’s New, Scooby-Doo? (2005). After Cheaper by the Dozen 2, he starred in the 3-D version of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, both of which came out the same year. Acting in Abduction, a 2011 action film, was another role for him.

Lautner played Cuckoo’s son from 2014 until 2018 in the BBC sitcom Cuckoo. During the second season of the FOX black comedy series Scream Queens, he portrayed Dr. Cassidy Cascade.

Lautner rose to fame as a teen idol and sex icon in the late 2000s after drastically altering his physique to play Jacob Black in subsequent Twilight films and attracting media attention for his new look. On Glamour’s “The 50 Sexiest Men of 2010” list and People’s “Most Amazing Bodies” list, he was placed second and fourth, respectively. Additionally, Lautner was voted the highest-paid teen actor in Hollywood for the second year in a row in 2012.

Childhood

He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on February 11, 1992, to Deborah and Daniel Lautner. A software developer is his mother’s job; his father was a pilot for Midwest Airlines. Makena, his younger sister, is his only living sibling. In addition to his Dutch, French, and German roots, Lautner claims to have “remote” Native American lineage through his mother, specifically the Odawa and Potawatomi tribes. The town where he grew up in Hudsonville, a suburb of Grand Rapids in the state of Michigan. He claims he was bullied in school because he was an actress. “I simply had to tell myself, ‘I can’t let this get to me,'” he said about his experience. To me, this is what I’m good at and like doing the most. In addition, I intend to carry on with it

It was only in 2018 that Taylor and Tay made their romance public, and since then they’ve documented their love with charming Halloween costumes and birthday tributes. He was previously linked to Lily Collins and Billie Lourd, as well as others, before his public romance.

It’s no secret that he and Taylor Swift hit it off after meeting on the set of Valentine’s Day. The two were involved in a short-lived romance, and the singer even recorded a song about it. It was revealed that the song was about him during a Facebook Livestream that Lautner did in 2016. When asked if he thought Swift’s song reflected their relationship, he said, “Yeah, I think it does. Back to December” is the title of the song.”

Taylor Has Spoken About Love in A Few Interviews Over the Years, Even if He’s Kept Details of His Previous Relationships out Of the Public Spotlight.

Honesty and loyalty are crucial, he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November 2012. “If two individuals can be open and honest with each other, that’s probably the most important factor in a successful relationship.” I consider myself a loyal person, and I cherish the relationships I have with the people in my life, be they close friends, romantic partners, or anybody else. “I’m a big fan of folks who are steadfast in their

Selena Gomez Is an American Singer and Songwriter.

Taylor and the singer of “Bad Liar” dated for a short time at the beginning of 2009 While filming in Vancouver, Canada, they became close. Meanwhile, Selena worked on Ramona and Beezus, whereas Taylor was busy filming New Moon.

“He’s a really kind man.” As she told Seventeen Magazine in September 2009, “I am 100% single, and I’m going to keep it that way for a long.” Kristen Stewart stayed at the hotel where I worked. In the lobby, we’d see one other all the time because he’d come to see her. Even though the paparazzi were following both of us when we went out to eat, we were able to enjoy our meals together. So we were just hanging out, going to the bowling alley, and having a good time, but I believe things got a little out of hand. We were starting to garner a lot of attention. The experience itself, on the other hand, was a blast. Instead of focusing on work, I met him in Vancouver and it was the finest thing that had happened to me. he’s such a cutie. I’m extremely grateful to Taylor for making my life better. I didn’t realize I was capable of such joy. If you look closely, you’ll notice it. “I’m having the time of my life,” I exclaim.

Collins Lily

After working together on the film Abduction, Taylor and Lily began dating. It was only a few months before the movie appeared in September 2011 that they broke up, according to rumors.

Marie Avgeropoulos

After working together on the film Tracers in 2013, Taylor and Marie developed a close friendship. For a short period of time, the two were secretly dating before calling it quits at the start of 2015. “It was entirely amicable,” a source told E! News at the time.

