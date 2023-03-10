Who Is SZA’s Currently Dating In 2023? A Look At Her Previous Relationships

Solana Imani Rowe also known as SZA, is an American singer, songwriter, and producer. she was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey. Solana started making music in 2010 and she gained attention with her debut Ep See SZA Run, which was released in 2012. She is signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, a record label that also represents notable artists like Kendrick Lamar.

Who Is Solana Imani Rowe?

Solana is a famous American singer and songwriter. Solana started making music in 2010 by releasing two EPs before she signed with the hip-hop record label Top Dawg Entertainment. She was also featured in Rihanna’s song Consideration and she interacted with Kendrick Lamar to work on the top 10 single All The Stars for the Black Panther soundtrack. SZA was nominated for the Golden Globe Award and Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Also Read: Who Is Jenna Ortega Dating? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Wednesday Star’s Dating Life!

Who Is SZA Currently Dating?

SZA is currently not in any romantic relationship. SZA is currently single as per reports, but she has had some previous relationships. She also doesn’t have any children and she has not been married or previously engaged to anyone. She has been in some notable relationships including Scott Sasso who is a streetwear owner.

SZA Dating Relationship History

SZA has kept her dating life fairly private and she has not confirmed any of her previous relationships, however, the American singer and songwriter has been rumored to be in a romantic relationship with notable names. Drake and SZA were rumored to be in a relationship, but their relationship was brief and short-term. The pair were spotted in several events together in 2017.

There were rumors that SZA and Solange Knowles were dating. The American singer and songwriter and Beyonce’s sister had a brief spell together in 2019, unfortunately, SZA came out to debunk the rumors as fake and denied having any romantic relationship with her, but she confirmed that they were good friends and no strings attached.

SZA was again linked with Kylie Jenner, it was rumored that the pair were romantically involved in 2020, however, SZA denied the rumors and expressed that she and Kylie Jenner were just friends.

SZA has not confirmed any of these relationships and she has revealed in interviews that she prefers to keep her personal life confidential. She also revealed that her music and projects are her major focus at the moment and she doesn’t want her personal life to surpass her career.

Also Read: Is Jeremy Renner Married? He Had a Dating History with Lot of Famous People!

SZA Early Life

SZA was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey. She comes from a musical family and she has revealed that her mother and grandmother as influences. SZA attended Columbia High School and later went to several colleges, including the University of Rhode Island, where she studied Marine biology, and Delaware State University, where she studied biology.

She has always been open bout her battles with anxiety and depression and she has spoken about the importance of mental health awareness and self-care. SZA has been vocal about social justice issues and has used her social media platforms to raise awareness about issues like police brutality and systemic racism she has also supported organizations like Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

SZA has also revealed that aside from music she enjoys fashion and has also worked with top brands like Nike and Fenty Beauty and has also appeared in the television series Insecure and also in Smallfoot. SZA has kept her personal life confidential and has pointed up that her music and projects are her primary focus.