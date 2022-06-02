Who Is Sheryl Sandberg Dating: All the Latest Updates About His Current or Past Dating’s!

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Thank you, Fiance, for assisting her in finding love after her husband’s death.

Last year, Sheryl Sandberg announced her engagement to Tom Bernthal.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s second-in-command, has written an open letter to her fiance Tom Bernthal, thanking him for assisting her in finding love following her husband’s death. Dave Goldberg, Sheryl Sandberg’s husband, died unexpectedly in 2015. He was 48 years old at the time.

“When I lost Dave in 2015, my whole life flipped upside down,” Ms. Sandberg, 51, said on Instagram, revealing that she had written an open letter to her fiance in Good Housekeeping. She admitted, “I wasn’t sure I could ever give my heart to another person like that.”

When her late husband’s brother, Rob, introduced her to his friend Tom Bernthal, “everything changed” for the Facebook operations head.

Sheryl Sandberg commented, “Today, I’m posting an open love letter to my fiance in @goodhousekeeping.” “I learned from Tom that Option B may be a source of great delight. We’ve discovered a new route forward with our blended family, one that is full of appreciation and hope.”

Greetings, Tom

It’s been a year since we got engaged, and it’s been one of the most changing and fast-paced years of my life. I can’t believe we made it to where we are now, and how the seven of us have come together as a family through such a trying time for our country and the globe.

You and I were both pushed to our limits not long ago. We were both going through major changes – you were getting divorced, and I was grieving the death of Dave. I wasn’t sure I’d ever be able to give my heart to another person in that way.

When Dave died, I couldn’t picture ever dating again, let alone marrying. I recall putting the kids into bed and sitting alone at the kitchen table, where Dave and I had previously played numerous games of Scrabble. I could see myself sitting alone at the table for the rest of my life. It was a depressing and, to be honest, terrifying concept, but I knew it might be my fate. And if it were, I’d cherish my many blessings and relish all the joy life has in store for me — but I’d always feel a little sad about continuing this trip alone.

Rob, Dave’s younger brother, had a different plan for me. His “excellent friend Tom,” simply knew I had to meet you. I had no idea when I initially shook your hand that you would be the one to transform my life.

Sheryl Sandberg Is the Mother of Two Children and The Chief Operating Officer of Facebook.

We went hiking on our first genuine date. Throughout the entire time, you insisted on carrying my water bottle. It was a minor detail, but it made an impression on me. You chuckle and exclaim, “What a low bar.” whenever I relate this section of the story. “I’m really pleased I took the risk.” But, to be honest, Sheryl Sandberg I don’t believe anyone has ever carried my water bottle for a full trek before. It felt like a metaphor: I didn’t need someone to drag me up the mountain; all I needed was someone to ease the uphill climb.

I’d soon come to realize your incredible generosity and compassion as a spouse and father in many larger ways. I admire how engaged you are in our children’s lives, in addition to how hilarious, soothing, and perceptive you are. You’re looking forward to picking up your children from school. You’re fantastic at working out parental concessions (thanks to you, my son and daughter have less rigorous bedtimes!). You’re ready to play Settlers of Catan with the kids for hours because you believe it will bring everyone closer together.

Rob Goldberg, Dave’s brother, lauded the initiative as well, saying that Dave would be “very pleased” with how it has provided youngsters with so many chances.

“It means a lot to me and everyone who cares about Dave that these youngsters will carry on his legacy. Dave was a firm believer in assisting others and that everyone should have an equal shot in life “In a statement, the founder and CEO of Fresno stated. “As a method of acting on that idea, he was continually linking people. He’d be ecstatic to see how our program is assisting these outstanding students in gaining access to the opportunities they deserve.”

Rob Goldberg was the matchmaker who introduced Sandberg and Bernthal in 2019, and after they got engaged, he told PEOPLE that he believed they both deserved to find love again after their losses.

“Just because you’ve experienced loss doesn’t mean you aren’t entitled to pleasure and joy again,” he stated at the time. “They both came out of difficult moments in their life joyful and driven to improve their lives and the lives of their children.”

The pair got engaged in February 2020, with Bernthal proposing with a ring that included five small concealed diamonds below the setting, one for each of their five children (Sandberg has a son and a daughter, while Bernthal has three children).