Who Is Shenseea Dating? The Secret Love Life of Dancehall Star!

Chinsea Linda Lee, professionally known as Shenseea, is a dancehall music artist from Jamaica. After featuring on songs by Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, and Christina Aguilera, she first achieved recognition. She secured a recording contract with Interscope Records in 2019 and released “Blessed” with Tyga.

Shenseea and London on Da Track spotted together last night. pic.twitter.com/4dbpgIcr17 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 15, 2022

Shenseea has been romantically associated with several prominent figures over her career, including 21 Savage, Rvssian, and Drake. However, the most recent allegations about her romantic life include her relationship with the rapper and producer London on da Track. Recent recordings have surfaced depicting the pair holding hands and even attending Super Bowl LVI together.

As reports of their relationship intensified, Shenseea spoke on the matter. “Maaaaynnee! “He saved me from falling man cho by holding my hand,” she said under a Shade Room post about her and London. The post in question showed a photograph of the couple walking hand-in-hand and smiling.

Given that both Shenseea and London appear unwilling to confirm their relationship status at this moment, only time will tell what transpires.

Who is Shenseea’s baby daddy?

Fans of Shenseea are certainly aware that the singer has a kid named Rajeiro, whom she gave birth to with her ex-husband Rob. Rob is not well-known, but we do know that the pair had a very public falling out and that Shenseea criticized him on several occasions.

In a 2019 Instagram post that has since been deleted, Shenseea appeared to make disparaging remarks about Rob. “Imagine disliking me and doing everything in your insignificant power to bring me down, then realizing you could never stop me and being forced to watch me thrive and succeed for the rest of your insignificant life… OUCH! According to Urban Islandz, she wrote, “Eyyyy shout out to Raj’s deadbeat for this one.”

Rob reacted to the deleted post, but his initial remark has also been removed from the internet. According to the publication, he responded, “Woke up feeling some type of way? So trivial, yet you’ve taken the time to write about me? You should really search for words prior to wasting time. Shenseea, you are maturing now that you are working full-time. Continue doing it for the influence, and focus more on your career than on a married man, Jah Bless.”