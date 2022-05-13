Who Is Shauna Rae? Net Worth, Career, Family, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

When you’re “a 22-year-old woman locked in the body of an 8-year-old,” talking about your sex life isn’t easy.

Shauna Rae, on the other hand, is determined to see a shift in this. If people don’t grasp that I’m just like them, I don’t know what will,” she remarked on the Feb. 7 episode of The Sarah Fraser Show.

After being diagnosed with brain cancer as a baby, Shauna underwent life-saving chemotherapy, which left her pituitary gland nearly inactive. She is now the star of TLC’s docuseries I Am Shauna Rae. Shauna’s body stopped developing, and she’s now just 3’10” tall, about the height of an 8-year-old child.

As a result, it’s tough for her to go to a club, get a tattoo, and talk about sex, as she explained in a recent podcast episode. Shauna remarked that having it and doing “all those typical things other humans do in those activities” is not a difficulty. Basically, it’s just a forbidden subject.

Diagnosed as A Child with Terminal Brain Cancer, She Is Now a Survivor.

When Shauna was just six months old, she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. Chemotherapy had a huge influence on her growth, and she was forced to stop. Shauna’s pituitary gland was nearly dormant as a result of the chemotherapy, giving her a juvenile appearance.

In terms of Money, how Much Is Shauna Rae Worth?

As of this writing, Popular Net Worth estimates that Rae’s net worth is $100,000.

With a $386k debt, Rae’s stepfather Mark Schrankel filed for bankruptcy twice in 2012 and 2015.

Exactly how much money I Am Shauna Rae makes Rae and her family each episode is a mystery.

For her part, Rae has stated that she plans on attending college and becoming an equine veterinarian after completing her reality television stint.

Twenty-two years old, Shauna

It’s possible that Shauna is the same height and weight of an 8-year-old, but she’s actually 22. Shauna’s quest to be taken seriously as an adult woman is the subject of the TLC show. While getting tattoos, dating, and finding a place to live, Shauna encounters a variety of difficulties during the season.

The Family of Shauna Rae.

In I Am Shauna Rae, Shauna’s parents, Scott Lesnick and Patricia Schrankel will be extensively featured. “Guilty” is the word Patricia uses to describe her feelings about the difficulties Shauna has had to overcome as an adult in the film’s trailer. For the rest of her life, she’ll be dealing with this.” So all I can do is shield her from harm,” she cries, her voice breaking with emotion.

Additionally, the video reveals that Shauna’s parents have struggled to embrace the fact that she is now an adult. Scott interrogates Shauna as she tries to escape the house in one scenario. Shauna says in a voiceover, “I’ve tried to put my foot down.”

Shauna Rae’s Personality

#ShaunaRae is a 22-year-old woman in the body of an 8-year-old, but she's ready for the independence she deserves! Don't miss the all new series I Am Shauna Rae, premiering Tuesday, January 11 at 10/9c!https://t.co/HN9QRC65Z4 #jamesre pic.twitter.com/rDylD5Iry7 — James Re For Satellite (@ReJamesresat) January 5, 2022

Dating is one of Shauna’s toughest challenges yet. She tells the cameras, “I attract creeps, assh*les, and idiots.” This has not deterred her in any way. In the trailer, she adds, “It’s scary to put myself out there, but you have to put some risk in to gain happiness.” It is my intention to shine brighter this year than ever before.

If It’s Positive and Body-Empowering, She Hopes So.

I Am Shauna Rae’s star Shauna Rae spoke to Trib Live about what she thought fans will take away from the show in an interview.

People with various types of dwarfism or handicaps, she explains, “don’t feel like they have someone in their corner.” “I really want it to be a positive, body-empowering, female empowerment type of thing because that’s what I’m all about,” she says. As a woman in this small body, I demand to be treated with respect and dignity, regardless of my differences from everyone else.

It’s great that shows like 1000-lb Sisters and 7 Little Johnstons are on the network, too, she said.

“I don’t believe that TLC is using me. As a matter of fact, they’re benefitting folks like me,” she remarked. In doing so, they’re making folks aware that they’re not the only ones out there.

TLC will air I Am Shauna Rae on Tuesday, January 11 at 10 p.m. ET.