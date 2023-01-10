“Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Falling in Love with Aaron Rodgers”

American actress and environmentalist Shailene Woodley. She rose to fame on ABC’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which aired from 2008 to 2013, as Amy Jurgenson. The Descendants (2011), The Fault in Our Stars (2014), and the Divergent film series are some of her most well-known works. 2017 saw Woodley receive a Primetime Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or motion picture for her work on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

In order to bring about a lasting, beneficial change in society and the environment, she and her mother, Lori Woodley, co-founded the nonprofit organization All It Takes in 2010. Since Ansel Elgort posted several images of Woodley and him together on his Instagram from their trips to Italy, there have been numerous rumors of actors dating are they real? first, look at her dating history!

Shailene Woodly Dating History

Nahko Bear

From 2014 to 2016, Nahko Bear Woodley was connected to the performer. The pair continue to be close. “Developed movie. In February 2020, she captioned an Instagram picture of Bear with the words, “Circa ’16 or ’17. @nahkobear. (PS: This guy’s latest song, which was just released, is [fire]). Along with him, she participated in a socially awkward Instagram Live in April 2020 during the coronavirus epidemic.

Also Read: Who Is Sebastian Stan Dating: Is She Alejandra Onieva!

John James



In April 2016, a former star of The Secret Life of the American Teenager was connected to her Divergent co-star. The romance rumors, however, were never verified. In addition, he has been seeing Ruth Kearney, his future wife, since 2009.

With regard to his on-screen romance with Woodley, James told The Fresno Bee in March 2016 that the hardest aspect of playing the relationship was making sure it didn’t seem forced. “We did it with this movie, hopefully,”

Volavola, Ben



The actress from “The Fault in Our Stars” started romance rumors with the athlete in 2017 and then revealed their relationship on Instagram in January 2018. In May of that year, the pair made their red carpet-debut. They separated up, she said, telling Bustle that they “were very much on the road to marriage and children,” in April 2020. She wasn’t prepared for the following move, though. “I came to the realization that I was still too young to truly commit. I was unable to be as accessible to him as I would have liked. I didn’t love myself completely.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s Relationship

Rodgers, Aaron



The first mention of Rodgers and Woodley was made in July 2020. They were dating, according to a source who told Us in February 2021, adding that they “started off as buddies.” The insider continued, saying that at the time, the two were “long-distance.”

Later that month, the NFL player garnered media attention when, in his acceptance speech for the NFL Honors awards, he praised his “fiancée.” He said, “I got engaged,” as he looked ahead to the year 2020.

As announced in February 2022 that the couple had broken up after dating for more than a year. Rodgers is constantly “focused” on football, a source said at the time, adding that “Shailene has been incredibly busy with business.” “During the lockdown, everything was drastically different since they had been living in their own bubble. Shailene’s close friends don’t think Aaron is the right choice for her.

Also Read: How Old Is Priscilla Block? Age, Early Years, Family, Dating, and Many More:

Dating Rumors with Co-Actor Ansel Elgort

There are no. of images on Woodley‘s 4.8 million-follower Instagram account, and we know virtually little about her current love life.

Fans are beginning to wonder whether there is more than just ‘friendship’ on their minds after her longtime friend and on-screen co-star, Ansel Elgort, posted numerous images of the two together on his social media.

By posting images of him and Woodly dining out and even reenacting the famous Dirty Dancing lift while in Italy, Elgort made his trip with Woodly public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel)

The actor from “The Fault in Our Stars” captioned one of his images, “It’s the season for loooovvingg.”