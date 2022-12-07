Who Is Sebastian Stan Dating: Is She Alejandra Onieva!

American actor Sebastian Stan is of Romanian descent. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe media property, which began with Captain America: The First Avenger, he rose to fame as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier. Most recently, he appeared in the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Sebastian Stan Is Dating Anyone?

Yes! Stan and Onieva were spotted together for the first time in the summer of 2020, therefore their relationship has apparently lasted for close to two years.

Who Is Alejandra Onieva, Sebastian Stan’s Girlfriend?

Spanish actress Onieva, who was born in Madrid, has acted in a number of domestically produced movies, such as Nueva Tierra, For a Handful of Kisses, and Stories Not to Be Told. She also played a key role in the Netflix series High Seas, which is in Spanish and is about two sisters who become entangled in a sinister mystery while traveling across the Atlantic in a luxurious ship in the 1940s.

How Long Has Alejandra Onieva Been Dating Sebastian Stan?

Although it’s unclear precisely how long the couple has been dating, they were originally connected in the summer of 2020 after being seen holding hands in New York City. Onieva published a photo with the caption “Walking on a Dream” on December 7, 2020, in an attempt to make their relationship Instagram-official. The two of them were depicted in shadow.

Alejandra Is the “light” for Sebastian.

For this one, you might want to get out of the Kleenex. In a rare personal social media post from last June, Sebastian thanked Alejandra and said, “Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness…you became the light. I’m really appreciative. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻” Even the start of the movie, which showed Sebastian sleeping next to a picture of his girlfriend on his phone that might or might not be going around in my group chats, was adorable and humorous. 😭❤️

Check out Some of Stan’s Most Well-Known Relationships by Scrolling Down:

Meester, Leighton

The ex-couple first connected while producing Gossip Girl in 2007, which led to relationship rumors the following year. When Meester gushed over the “really beautiful abstract [art]” Stan had ordered for her for Valentine’s Day in 2009, things between the two seemed to be becoming very serious. However, the pair disbanded in 2010.

Deborah Agron

Stan sneaked backstage after a Glee show to visit the Shiva Baby actress, and according to an eyewitness who spoke to Us in 2011, “they were all over each other.” The couple briefly parted after that year, but their final breakup came in 2012.

Robert Morrison

After co-starring on ABC’s Once Upon a Time in 2012, Stan and the Chicago native became close, but their romance quickly died down. They have parted ways, there is no animosity, a source told Us in November 2013. “They simply drifted apart.”

Levieva, Margarita

The twosome, who both starred in 2009’s Spread, were “having fun together and seeing where it goes,” Us revealed in July 2014. They appeared to end their relationship two years later.

Alyssa Onieva

When images of the couple holding hands were released by the Daily Mail in July 2020, the Logan Lucky actor and the Spanish actress were said to be dating. Later on in the year, they were photographed enjoying the sun in Tulum, Mexico, and cuddling up in Spain.

After dating for a year, Stan announced their relationship in a humorous video wishing Onieva a happy birthday in June 2021. “You turned into the light almost a year ago, out of a lot of darkness. I’m really appreciative. 2020, I Love Covid, and Quarantine Nights “The former Rutgers student posted on Instagram.

“The love you offer me is the most wonderful gift this life has given me, Te Quiero,” Onieva exclaimed.

Wallis, Annabelle

In the spring of 2022, Wallis was said to be dating The Winter Soldier actor. The two went to Robert Pattinson’s birthday celebration in May. The Tudors veteran was seen almost biting the Emmy nominee’s lower lip in a since-deleted Instagram image from photographer Myles Hendrik. Throughout the summer, Wallis and the Monday actor were frequently seen holding hands while out and about in New York City, occasionally with Wallis’ dog Zeus. In August 2022, Stan’s 40th birthday was observed being celebrated in Greece with pals.