Who Is Sam Smith Dating: Everything About His Boyfriend!

The English singer and songwriter Sam Smith. They first gained widespread attention in October 2012 after appearing on Disclosure’s breakout track “Latch,” which reached number eleven on the UK Singles Chart; in May 2013, they were featured on Naughty Boy’s “La La La,” which went on to become a number one record. Smith received a Brit Critics’ Choice Award and BBC Sound of 2014 nomination in the same month in 2013.

Early Years and Education

Samuel Frederick Smith was born to brokers Frederick Smith and Kate Cassidy on May 19, 1992, in London. They went to Thomas More Primary School as kids and grew up in Great Chishill. As a result of being teased about their gynecomastia as a kid, they ultimately decided to get liposuction when they were 12 years old. Smith performed in a 2007 production of Oh! Carol by Youth Music Theatre UK, which featured the music of Neil Sedaka.

They were all veterans of the jazz scene prior to making the leap into musical theater. Smith attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bishop’s Stortford, where she was a part of the Bishop’s Stortford Junior Operatics (now Bishops Stortford Musical Theatre Society) and the Cantate Youth Choir while also studying singing and composition with jazz pianist Joanna Eden for several years.

Who Is Sam Smith Dating in 2023?

Sam Smith is currently dating Francois Rocci as of January 2023. In May of 2014, Smith revealed his sexual orientation to the world and discussed his brief romance with actor and model Jonathan Zeizel. When was the 57th Grammy Awards held? “When they heard “Stay with Me” had won Album of the Year, they remarked, “I want to thank the man who this record is about, who I fell in love with last year. If you broke my heart, you’d have given me four Grammys.”

Sam Smith, winner of multiple Grammy Awards, and his current beau, furniture designer Francois Rocci, can be seen making out in North London.

Sam seems to be motivated more by love than by money, given that he and his date shared a passionate kiss at the table outside the bar where they had stopped for a beer and a cigarette.

After that, the couple walked down the street hand in hand and kissing passionately, seemingly unable to keep their hands off each other. The Grammy winner hasn’t looked at this content in a long time. Sam broke up with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn in 2018, and in May of the same year, activist Shahmir Sanni reportedly began dating rumors by tweeting his love for Sam.

Who Is Francois Rocci?

Sam’s purported partner, Francois Rocci, graduated from the Royal College of Art in 2018 with a Master of Arts in Design for Product. His previous academic background was a Bachelor of Arts from Kingston University. These facts can be found on his website. And according to his LinkedIn profile, he has spent the past year and a half working as a product design engineer at CTO Lighting.

Francois lives in Clapton, England. Some examples of his excellent work can be seen on his website and an Instagram feed. Chandeliers, crystal trays, and centerpiece tables all fall within this category. What’s more, too Sam has become one of Francois’ Instagram followers.

Sam revealed his non-binary identity in March 2019. When he learned the meaning of the term “non-binary/genderqueer” and listened to the voices of those who identify as such, he replied, “F—, that is me.”

About six months later, he also began using they and them instead of he and I. Also, am has been quoted as saying, “I’ve always been pretty free in terms of thinking about my sexuality, so I’ve just tried to change it into my beliefs on gender as well.”

Sam Smith’s Personal Life in More Detail!

Smith said in October 2017 that “the gay guy I’ve become” was reflected in their most recent album, The Thrill of It All. In an appearance with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2017, Smith confirmed her relationship with actor Brandon Flynn. After dating for 9 months, Smith and Flynn announced their breakup in June of 2018.

Smith revealed their gender nonconformity in October 2017 by claiming, “I feel just as much a woman as I am a man,” and recalling a time when they “didn’t own a piece of male attire and would wear full makeup while attending school.” Announcing their transition to non-binary status and the use of they/them pronouns in September 2019, they wrote, “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to love myself for who I am, inside and out…”

Jimmy Napes, a longtime friend and business partner of Smith’s, has asked him to be the godfather of his baby. They call themselves feminists. They have been candid about their struggles with body image ever since they were preteens.