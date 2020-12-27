Who is Robin in The Masked Singer? The clues and theories so far

The Masked Singer returned with a new line-up of people that acquired us guessing: Who’s powering the mask?

The start episode, which aired on Boxing Day, observed Robin go head to head towards Alien, Swan, Sausage, Dragon and Badger in the 1st spherical.

Every character carried out for returning judges Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross with newcomer Mo Gilligan, who experienced stepped in for comic Ken Jeong.

Alien landed in the bottom 3 with Swan and Badger with the panellists deciding on Alien to be eliminated – and driving the mask was singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

As a single mystery was uncovered an additional rolled on with viewers remaining pondering who Robin may well be.

A person identify that stored popping up following Robin’s general performance was JLS singer Aston Merrygold.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=LtJ7WdvDjmc

Let’s glance into the clues and theories that could issue to Aston currently being guiding the mask.

Robin’s performance

The tune choice of Don’t Stop The Emotion by Justin Timberlake could trace at Aston’s time on Strictly Arrive Dancing in 2017.

He and experienced lover Janette Manrara danced the Cha Cha to the track though dressed as Trolls from the film of the same name.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=kEVi0SGzPj8

Robin’s costume

The Robin outfit could be a nod to the singer’s early times in showbiz.

In 2002 he competed on Stars In Your Eyes as Michael Jackson, exactly where he sang his early common Rockin’ Robin.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=2WnAtjq-X3o

‘Flying without having wings’

Robin additional gas to the hearth at the finish of their efficiency, when they hinted to the judges they have been ‘flying without having wings’.

Of class this could just be a reference to whoever is behind the mask being dressed as a chicken and emotion superior about their efficiency.

However Traveling Without the need of Wings is the title of the Westlife hit JLS sang with the Irish group on The X Component in 2008. A different nod to Aston?

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=ljHpQwPoryA

Robin is even now in the levels of competition, so till they are unmasked we will have to retain guessing!

Very last calendar year Women Aloud star Nicola Roberts won The Masked Singer as Queen Bee.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

