Finally Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Are Married Couple

Rita Sahatçiu Ora is a British singer and songwriter born on November 26, 1990. She shot to fame in February 2012 when she appeared on DJ Fresh’s hit “Hot Right Now,” which went to number one in the UK. Her debut album Ora arrived at number one in the United Kingdom in August 2012. The album included the number-one singles “R.I.P.” and “How We Do (Party)” in the United Kingdom. In 2012, Ora had the number-one singles on the UK Tracks Chart, with three singles hitting the top spot. Ora, born in Pristina, modern-day Kosovo, was elected Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo in 2015. Phoenix, Ora’s second studio album, was released in November 2018. The debut single, “Your Song,” charted in the top ten in the United Kingdom, and the subsequent singles.

Who is she married to?

Congratulations to New Zealand film director Taika Waititi and British singer Rita Ora, who allegedly married on Monday in an intimate ceremony in London. Also, according to The Sun UK, the couple began dating in May 2021. Their closest friends and family surrounded them after they reportedly proposed practically “simultaneously” to each other last month.

“It was a fairly personal ceremony for everyone there,” a source told the outlet. “Their loved ones can see how deeply in love they are.” Though Ora and Waititi are assumed to have started dating while working in Sydney, Australia (and photographs of them threeway kissing Tessa Thompson went viral), they’ve known each other for much longer.

Ora shared their photo on Valentine’s Day, saying it was taken four years ago. The source continued, “a large, showbiz-style celebration is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

Also Read: Malaysia Pargo’s Net Worth 2023: Everything You Need To Know

Rita Ora’s early life and career

Ora was born to Albanian parents on November 26, 1990, in Pristina, SFR Yugoslavia (modern-day Kosovo). Vera, her mother, is a psychiatrist, and Besnik Sahatçiu, her father, is a pub owner who formerly studied economics. Elena is Ora’s older sister, and Don is her younger brother.

She was born with the surname Rita Sahatçiu (derived from the Turkish term saatçi, which means “watchmaker”), but her parents eventually changed it to Ora (ora meaning “time” in Albanian). Ora began performing at open mic nights throughout London and in her father’s pub on occasion. She auditioned for Eurovision.

Your Country Needs You on BBC One in 2008 to be the British contestant for the Eurovision Song Contest 2009, but withdrew after a few episodes because she “did not feel ready” and thought “that task wasn’t for her.”

Also Read: Did Kaley Cuoco Found Soulmate After Two Failed Marriages?

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s connection

While the origins of Ora and Waititi’s romance are unknown, the singer revealed it four years prior in 2018 in an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day 2022. Ora and Waititi ignited romance after Ora posted a selfie of herself and Waititi hugging on Instagram with a suggestive remark.

A month after dating allegations surfaced, Ora and Waititi were caught cuddling up with Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson outside of Waititi’s Sydney house, engaged in PDA as they sat in front of a small table of beverages. Waititi responded to the viral photographs in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, claiming, “I was doing nothing wrong.”

When asked if the reports bothered him, the director said, “Not at all. I believe that in the digital age, everything fades quickly. Also, ‘is it that big of a deal?’ No, not at all. Nothing was wrong with me. It’s all right.”