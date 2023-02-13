Sensational Musician And Artist Rihanna’s Dating Update: All You Need To Know

Robyn Rihanna Fenty (born February 20, 1988) is a Barbados singer, actress, and businesswoman. Rihanna, born in Saint Michael and reared in Bridgetown, Barbados, auditioned for American record producer Evan Rogers, who invited her to the US to record demo tapes. She quickly garnered popularity after signing with Def Jam in 2005, with the release of her first two studio albums. Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl Like Me (2006) was influenced by Caribbean music and climbed in the top ten of the US Billboard 200 chart. Rihanna’s third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad (2007), featured dance-pop elements. She also cemented her image as a sex symbol in the music business. Rihanna’s first Grammy Award was for the chart-topping track “Umbrella,” which launched her to global stardom.

Rihanna’s Dating life

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna first met in 2012 when A$AP appeared in Rihanna’s song “Cockiness (Love It).” They were pals for years—A$AP even opened for Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013—before word of their sexual relationship broke in January 2020, only weeks after Rihanna’s breakup with her then-boyfriend, entrepreneur Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna’s early life and career

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Saint Michael, Barbados, on February 20, 1988. She is the daughter of Monica (née Braithwaite) and Ronald Fenty, a warehouse supervisor. Her mother is Afro-Guyanese, and her father is of African, Irish, English, and Scottish ancestry. Rihanna has two brothers, Rorrey and Rajad Fenty, and two half-sisters and a half-brother from her father’s past marriages. It was for all of whom were born to separate mothers.

Also, as a toddler, Rihanna had multiple CT scans for the awful migraines she endured, noting, “The doctors even thought it was a tumour because it was so intense. Her parents divorced when she was 14, and her health began to improve. She was raised on reggae music. She went to Combermere School and Charles F. Broome Memorial Primary School, where she met future international cricketers Chris Jordan and Carlos Brathwaite.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Rocky and I have been friends since roughly 2012, but a lot has changed in that time. They’ve been believed to be dating on and off since 2013, all while dating other A-listers. Rihanna was linked to Drake from 2009 and 2016 before dating Hassan Jameel for nearly three years.

Meanwhile, from 2012 to 2014, A$AP was dated Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman, and afterwards, Tahiry Jose and Kendall Jenner around 2017. Nonetheless, romance rumours followed the couple wherever they went.

They are now married and the parents of a baby son. Isn’t he adorable? If you want to go back in time, here’s a complete history of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship.