Is Rhea Ripley a Lesbian? What Are Her Dating Rumors and History?

Rhea Ripley started working as a professional wrestler almost ten years ago. She was an independent wrestler for a few years before joining WWE in 2017. Since then, the 26-year-old has become one of the biggest stars in the company based in Stamford.

Several wrestlers have been romantically involved with The Nightmare over the past nine years. Some of the rumors about these couples were true, but others were not.

Rhea Ripley’s Dating History

The former RAW Women’s Champion has been dating a three-time champion since last year. Here are five WWE wrestlers who have been linked to Rhea Ripley in real life

1. Wrestler Demetri Jackson

In 2019, Rhea Ripley began dating independent wrestler Demetri Jackson. She met him at a gym. Jackson just started working as a professional wrestler. He has a Master’s degree in Sports and Exercise Science. The Nightmare, on the other hand, was a WWE Superstar.

In a 2020 interview with Chasing Glory, Ripley said that she was trying to help her boyfriend who was just starting out. But he didn’t want much help from her. He wanted to do well on his own instead.

“Kevin, who goes by the name Demetri, has only been wrestling for, I think, a year and a half to two years, which isn’t very long. He’s still pretty new and has a lot to learn, but he picks things up really quickly. I have been trying to help him get where he needs to go. We’ll watch games together, and I’ll try to explain what’s going on. Because I want him to do well, I’m always there for him. He has been clear that he doesn’t want much of my help because he wants to do well on his own. He doesn’t want me to give him anything, which I respect “she said. (Thank you, Wrestling Inc.)

Ripley and Jackson were together for a few years, but they just broke up. No one knows for sure if the wrestler who works alone is in a new relationship.

2. Liv Morgan, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley joined forces last year to try to win the Women’s Tag Team Championships. The two women also seemed to get along very well, and some fans even thought they were dating in real life.

The WWE India Twitter account posted a picture of Morgan and Rhea together in April of last year.

A fan commented on the post, “They are definitely dating.”

Another fan replied to a tweet by Rhea Ripley by saying that if they weren’t already dating, she and Morgan should be.

“I don’t know if they’re dating or not, but I think they should. They seemed to be perfect for each other, “He put words on paper.

But the two women never went out together in real life. Ripley is in a relationship right now, but Morgan is reportedly seeing Bo Dallas, who used to be a WWE Superstar.

3. AEW star Buddy Matthews

At the beginning of 2018, Buddy Matthews and Alexa Bliss broke up and called off their engagement. Last year, Matthews began dating Rhea Ripley, who worked with Bliss.

After a few weeks of rumors, Ripley confirmed that she was dating Matthews by posting a picture of herself hugging the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion with a black heart emoji as the caption.

Since then, The Nightmare has posted a few pictures on Instagram with her boyfriend. Last month, she posted two photos of herself with Matthews and wrote, “my happiness,” under each one. Ripley is working for WWE right now, but her boyfriend has a deal with Tony Khan’s AEW.

4. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

Rhea Ripley has known Damian Priest for a long time. But their close friendship made people think that they might be more than just friends.

After Ripley said she was dating Buddy Matthews (also known as Buddy Murphy), a fan thought she was dating Priest.

“I’m just thinking about this for no reason, but before it was announced that Rhea Ripley was dating Buddy Matthews, I thought she was with Damian Priest,” he wrote.

Another fan replied to one of Ripley’s tweets by saying that he hoped the rumors were true that she was dating Priest. In a recent interview with Metro, The Nightmare talked about how she and the former WWE United States Champion got together.

It’s crazy. I get along so well with them boys, and Priest and I have been friends for a long time. We’ve always talked about wanting to do an inter-gender tag match together because we’re so much alike. Ripley said, “We are so similar that I wore the guy’s gear when I lost mine.”

The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW is made up of Ripley and Priest right now.

Rumors of Dominic Mysterio and Rhea Ripley Dating

On Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day had a fight with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik for a few weeks. Rhea Ripley and her teammates were also trying to get Dominik to join their group.

Even though he didn’t want to at first, the 25-year-old turned against his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle and joined The Judgment Day. Since then, it seems like Ripley is the one in charge of Dominik. She even said that Dominik had become a man because of her.

There were rumors that Ripley and Dominik might be dating in real life because of how they act on screen.

A fan replied to one of Ripley’s tweets last month, “If the rumors are true and you and Domik are dating, he’s a lucky guy.”

In a tweet, another fan said that Ripley and Dominik looked cute together and wondered if they were dating.

But, of course, the rumors are not true. Dominik is in a relationship at the same time that Ripley is seeing Buddy Matthews. He and his girlfriend just had their 11th anniversary a few hours ago.