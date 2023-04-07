Quavious Key ate Marshall also known as Quavo is an American singer, rapper, and actor. The actor has been making headlines lately as fans of the superstar are curious to know who he is currently dating. This article covers everything you need to know about the superstar.

Quavo’s Early Life And Career

Quavious Keyate Marshall was born in Athens, Georgia. The three members of Migos grew up together in Gwinnett County a mostly suburban area about 40 minutes northeast of Atlanta. Quavo attended Berkmar High School and was the starting quarterback of his football team.

Quavo also holds the record of completing 28 passes in a game back in 2009. Quavo did not finish High School as he dropped from Berkmar just before graduation. The Migos was formed by Quavo alongside American rappers Takeoff and Offset. The three rappers were directly related and were raised together.

They rose to stardom in 2013 after the release of their single Versace. The song was eventually remixed by Drake. Quavo Also had his first single as a solo artist with the song Champions which featured several other artists. He has also been featured on several hit tracks like I Am the One and No Brainer.

Take Off was shot and killed in November 2022 while Quavo and others were at the 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston Texas.

Who Is Quavo Dating?

It has not been confirmed if Quavo is currently dating as Karrueche Tran has denied rumors that she is dating American superstar Quavo. It first started when several sources documented that the two were romantically involved. Quavo and Tran were spotted having dinner at The Nice Guy West Hollywood.

However, things between them are casual, but they see each other and enjoy spending time together. But Tran told The Shade Room that the reports were fake and she is not dating Quavo.

She also revealed that she is enjoying her best time single which also put all the dating rumors as false but she is friends with the rapper.

Who Is Karrueche Tran?

Karrueche Tran is an American actress and model who played the role of Vivian Johnson in the American series The Bay Web which aired from 2013 to 2016. She has also been awarded two Daytime Emmy Awards for producing the show.

Karrueche Tran’s second stink to The Bay for its Sixth season earned her the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction program.

She also became the first person of Asia-Pacific American descent to win an Emmy for Lead Actress with her win.

Who has American Superstar Quavo Previously Linked With?

Quavo was briefly linked with actress and model Karrueche Tran but the latter denied the rumor and revealed that they were just friends. Quavo was also linked with Saweetie who later confirmed their relationship through Instagram.

However, the couple ended their relationship, and she accused Quavo of being unfaithful. Video footage also went viral showing the couple in a physical altercation that allegedly occurred in 2020.

Quavo revealed on his Instagram that he has graduated from high school after dropping out 11 years earlier. He was sued for his involvement in the assault of a limo driver earlier in 2021.