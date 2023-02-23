Love And Rumours: Who Is Petsy Kensit Engaged Too? All You Need To Know

Patricia Jude Kensit (born 4 March 1968) is an English actress who was the lead singer of the 1980s pop group Seventh Wonder. Kensit rose to prominence as a kid actress after appearing in a series of ads for Birds Eye frozen peas. She later appeared in The Great Gatsby (1974), Gold (1974), Alfie Darling (1975), The Blue Bird (1976), and Hanover Street (1976). (1979). Kensit founded and became the lead vocalist of the pop band Eighth Wonder in 1983, while juggling a dual career as an actor and a singer. The group released numerous great singles like “I’m Not Afraid” and “Cross My Heart” before their dissolution in 1989.

Patsy Kensit’s dating life

Patsy Kensit is engaged to her billionaire real estate developer boyfriend. The EastEnders actress, 54, got to Instagram to share some lovely photographs of the seaside sunset proposal, which business mogul Patric Cassidy, 58, performed. Romantic As the sun sank behind them, Patric got down on one knee in the centre of a love heart made of red petals on the sand.

Patsy has never been photographed with her beau before, and she resorted to social media to express her happiness. Patsy also showed off her diamond engagement ring. The soap actress wrote, “I said yes,” in the caption. That will arrive later. Patsy declared that she would never marry again following her fourth divorce.

She claimed that her break-up with DJ Jeremy Healy left her feeling ‘foolish and ashamed’ and made her melancholy. “I lost confidence and swelled from eight stone to eleven stone,” she explained.

Petsy’s early life

Kensit was born to James and Margaret Rose Kensit (née Doohan) on March 4, 1968, at the General Lying-In Hospital in Lambeth. Kensit’s maternal grandparents were Irish immigrants from County Leitrim. Jamie, her older brother, was born in 1963. Her mother was a Dior secretary and former model who dated Aga Khan IV.

At the same time, Kensit’s father was a close friend of both the Kray Brothers and the Richardson Gang, earning him the nickname “Jimmy the Dip,” He was engaged in the Great Train Robbery. Before Kensit was born, he served time in prison and pretended to be an antiquities merchant. Reggie Kray was Kensit’s godfather. Her paternal grandfather was a thief and forger.

Petsy’s career

At the age of four, Kensit made his television debut in 1972 in a commercial for Birds Eye frozen peas. She had her first significant role in the film For the Love of Ada. Two years later, she appeared in The Great Gatsby alongside Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, whom she portrayed in the 1995 documentary Love and Betrayal: The Mia Farrow Story.

She appeared in the thriller Gold starring Roger Moore and Susannah York in the same year. She then co-starred with Joan Collins in Alfie Darling (1975). Following that, Kensit had a prominent role in The Blue Bird, a 1976 Soviet-American co-production, and she became friends with actress and co-star Elizabeth Taylor.

Kensit began to appear in films regularly in the early 1980s. She played Estella in the BBC version of Great Expectations in 1981. Lady Margaret Plantagenet played a crucial role in the 1982 BBC Television Shakespeare production of Richard III. The same year, she played Pollyanna in the Walt Disney episode The Adventures of Pollyanna.