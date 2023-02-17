A Fairytale Ending for Paris Hilton: Who is the Prince Charming by Her Side?

Paris Hilton is a married lady (and a new mom! ), and we’ve seen a lot of photos of her and Carter Reum together, but we realize we don’t know much about her husband. Certainly, they’ve been in marital happiness since they married and joyously welcomed a new child together, but that’s about all the information we had…until today.

Continue reading to learn everything there is to know about Hilton’s hubby.

1. Who Exactly Is Carter Reum?

Reum is an author, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist from the United States. The 40-year-old and his brother Courtney co-founded M13, a tech venture capital business, as well as Veev, an acai spirits brand. He also penned the book “Shortcut Your Startup.”

2. When Did They Propose?

Hilton and Reum began dating in 2019 after meeting via mutual acquaintances. Hilton announced her engagement on her own Instagram account in February 2021, along with a video of candid pictures from the proposal, which occurred on her 40th birthday. Jean Dousset created Hilton’s huge engagement ring. The ring is set with a huge rectangular diamond and a smaller gem on either side.

“When you discover your soulmate, you don’t simply know it,” Hilton captioned the image. You can sense it. My boyfriend and I have been together since our first date, and he planned a special trip to a tropical paradise for my birthday. As we strolled along the beach to dinner, Carter brought us to a flower-adorned cabana and got down on one knee. “I said yes to forever, yes to forever [love emoji].”

3. when Did They Tie the Knot?

On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Hilton and Reum said “I do” at her late grandpa Barron’s house in Beverly Hills. She wore a gorgeous Oscar De La Renta gown for the event. The guest list included celebs including Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, and Hilton’s aunt, Kyle Richards. The next day, the TV celebrity hosted a carnival-themed party at the Santa Monica Pier. A few days later, the couple had a second celebration at their original site for close relatives and friends.

4. Do They Have Any Children?

They absolutely do! Hilton and Reum welcomed a son through a surrogate in January 2023. The new mom announced the good news on her Instagram page by uploading a snapshot of herself clutching her newborn son’s hand. “You are already adored beyond words,” she wrote, emoji-ing a blue heart.

Hilton said exclusively to People that she is overjoyed to be a mother. “Being a mother has always been my ambition, and I’m so glad Carter and I found each other,” she told the magazine. “We are overjoyed to begin our family together, and our hearts overflow with love for our newborn son.”