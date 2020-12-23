Jason Sudeikis is an American actor that was engaged to fellow actress Olivia Wilde.

The ex-couple have remained great buddies since splitting.

2

Who is Olivia Wilde’s ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis?

Jason Sudeikis is a 45 year aged actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer.

He was born in Virginia with anosmia, which means he has no sense of odor.

He has two young children, Daisy (born in 2016) and Otis (born in 2014), with Olivia Wilde.

Jason commenced his profession in the improv comedy scene, in advance of remaining hired as a writer on Saturday Night time Are living (then afterwards as an actor).

When did Olivia and Jason fulfill?

Olivia and Jason began dating in 2011 following conference at a Saturday Evening Dwell after occasion.

Olivia experienced been viewing another person else but it finished quickly soon after their initially assembly which authorized them to day.

In 2016 Jason mentioned of their initial come across: “We strike it off that night time.”

Olivia informed Allure in 2013 that she liked how fantastic a dancer he was and that she had to make the 1st transfer by inquiring a pal to move on her variety to him.

In November 2020 they introduced they had split at the commence of the calendar year.

2

They ended up spotted sharing a lengthy hug in December 2020, showing they’re on good terms.

Sources instructed People today: “It truly is been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a good co-parenting regime. The kids are the precedence and the coronary heart of the family’s relationship.”

Another supply told Us Weekly: “There had been arguments and fights over job choices and wherever to live.

“Like most partners, they had disagreements, they have been bicoastal but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning additional toward Los Angeles.

“She was also busier than him at moments, which was complicated at occasions. They butted heads on quite a few events and made a decision it was greatest to go their individual approaches.”

Breaking Tv STAR Useless ‘Extraordinary’ Eileen Pollock who starred in 80s sitcom Bread dies aged 73 ‘I’M NOT A SNOB’ Tamzin Outhwaite is offering her things at automobile boot revenue to pay back home finance loan Hi there BUOYS Corrie’s Lucy Fallon reveals off her glistening entire body in bikini throwback Exclusive MERRY XMAIS Strictly’s Maisie Smith and Hrvy have initially snog a few months just after meeting all woman Katie Cost reveals trolls tell her she appears to be like pregnant after putting on excess weight Yes LIKEY, Yes LIGHTY Inside of Paddy and Christine McGuinness’s new Cheshire mansion

Which films has Jason Sudeikis been in?

Jason has starred in a amount of Hollywood movies.

His credits include We are The Millers, Terrible Bosses, Mother’s Day and Booksmart.

On Tv set he’s been in Saturday Evening Reside, It is really Constantly Sunny in Philadelphia and SpongeBob Squarepants.