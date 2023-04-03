Who Is American Idol Season 20 Winner Noah Thompson Dating? His Relationship Journey Would Surprise You

Noah Thompson is a popular American singer who won the twentieth season of American Idol. Fans of the singer are currently speculating about who the singer is currently in a relationship with. This article aims to cover everything you need to know about Noah Thompson and his girlfriend.

Noah Thompson Biography

Noah Thompson was born in Huntington West Virginia and attended Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Kentucky. Before auditioning for American Idol he worked as a construction worker, he also covered songs on his YouTube channel and also performed his original songs, which include Pedestal, Not a Phase, and Heart Painted Black.

Noah Thompson did not wish to audition for American Idol but his best friend Arthur signed up to audition for the show.

Who Is Noah Thompson Currently Dating?

Noah Thompson is currently in a romantic relationship with Angel Dixon. The pair started in 2018 which is undoubtedly a long time. They started dating when they were high school students and they fell in love.

Noah Thompson And Angel Dixon’s Relationship Journey?

Noah Thompson and Angel Dixon have been in a relationship since high school. The fans of the actor who follow him on social media would be able to identify Angek Dixon who served as both his girlfriend and the mother of his son Walker Lee Thompson.

Noah Thompson has also been sharing some personal photos on his social media pages. The photos showed Noah Thompson and his son Walker spending time outdoors while wearing matching trucker caps. Noah Thompson also shared pictures of Angel Dixon.

The photos appear to be heartwarming and showcase a tender moment between a father and his child.

Who Is Angel Dixon?

Angel Dixon is an American social media influencer. She is from Louisa, Kentucky, and is the daughter of Greg Fuggit and Sharon Workman. She attended Lawrence County High School in Louisa Kentucky where she met Noah Thompson. It’s not clear when they started dating but they were high school lovers.

After she completed high school she proceeded to study at Big Sandy Community and Technical College located in Prestonburg, Kentucky. The couple had their son in 2021 in Louisa, Kentucky exactly after a year he won the 20th American Idol in 2022.

Noah Thompson Rumored Relationship With Hunter Girl

There were numerous rumors and speculations that Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl were dating after the show American Idol. Hunter Girl was the runner-up in the 2022 edition. Noah and Hunter Girl were pretty close during their time at the show.

There were also TikTok videos of the pair hanging out and spending together which caused speculations that the two were dating. However, Noah has denied the allegations that they are dating but they are simply friends.