Who Is Nivea Dating? Everything You Need To Know About The Famous R&B Singer

Nivea is best known for being an R&B singer. There are many dating rumors surrounding the celebrity and the most frequently asked question about Nivea is who is she dating and who is her boyfriend.

Who Is Nivea?

Nivea B Hamilton also known as Nivea is an American R&B singer whose recording reached the Billboard charts during the early 2000s. Nivea has also been nominated for Grammy Awards for her hit songs Dont Mess with My Man as well as Laundromat and Okay which she featured Youngbloodz and Lil Jon.

She has released three studio albums, Nivea in 2001 Complicated in 2005, and Animalistic in 2006. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and she is the youngest of three sisters.

Nivea first started to sing in the church choir and admired the music, of Mariah Carey. She admitted to being shy in a BET Interview, she also revealed she did not want anyone to hear her sing. Whenever she sings her parents would turn down the radio.

Is Nivea Dating Someone in 2023?

Yes, She is Currently in A Relationship. The American Singer is Currently Dating Shun Gabriel J. Nivea remains relatively quiet when it comes to sharing her personal life and makes it a point to stay out of the public eye.

The pair began dating sometime in 2010 and they have been dating for approximately 12 years. The pair started dating when Lil Wayne went to prison in 2010. He is not in the music industry and has a daughter from his previous relationship.

Nivea was arrested in 2011 and he was the one that came and got her son Neal. Reports suggest that he gets along fine with her four children. There is not much information about Shun online due to his private life.

Nivea Past Relationships

Nivea started dating rapper Lil Wayne in February 2002, and they got engaged on December 12, 2002. In her July 2003 interview with Sister to Sister Magazine, Nivea spoke about her engagement with Lil Wayne and how he proposed.

Lil Wayne said he got her a present for Christmas and that she was going to like it and make her smile. He got down on his knees and proposed to her. She also revealed that he wanted to spend the rest of his life and that he loved her.

Nivea credited Wayne as being her first love and she said that if they didn’t get married that she would die. However, Lil Wayne called off the engagement in August 2023. Nivea married R&B singer and producer Terius Nash in December 2004 and had her first daughter Navy Talia on May 2005, and their twin sons London and Christian Nash in April 2006.

The couple divorced in 2007 and she reconcile with her ex Lil Wayne. It was rumored, Wayne and Nivea were expecting a child, and at the same time, Lil was also expecting a child with Lauren London. Nivea gave birth to their son Neal Carter in 2009 and she broke up with Lil Wayne in June 2010 for a second time.