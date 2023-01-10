Who Plays Young Georgia in Netfix Series Ginny and Georgia {Nikki Roumel’s Age, Bio, Insta}

The second season of Ginny & Georgia has finally here, and viewers are quickly being drawn into the romance, mystery, and drama unfolding in Wellsburg. This season, Nikki Roumel, who portrays the younger Georgia, will be back on our screens.
We see snippets of Georgia’s life before relocating to Wellsbury during the first season, starting with her time spent traveling as a teenager, her romance with Ginny’s father, and her teenage pregnancy.
Amazing similarities exist between Georgia in its youth and Georgia today. You genuinely believe you are seeing the same person at two separate times of their life because of the blonde hair, dark eyebrows, facial structure, and eyes.
But who and how old is Nikki Roumel, the actress who portrays young Georgia?
Nikki Roumel: Who Is She?
Actress Nikki Roumel is 22 years old. She has 294 thousand followers on her Instagram account, @nikkiroumel, where she primarily posts selfies, set photos, and travel photos.
Her other acting roles include Sibyl Sadik in Designated Survivor and the Cheer Captain in Holly Hobbie (2018). (2017). Amber was also portrayed by Roumel in Paranormal Witness (2015).
Roumel, who resides in Canada, is partly Greek. “Wanderer” is how she characterizes herself.
Her Instagram bio states, “Living life with good intentions, trying my best.”
Fans Comment on Young Georgia’s Reminiscent
The striking similarity between young Georgia (Roumel) and present-day Georgia has stunned the show’s viewers (Brianne Howey). Many people have used Twitter to express their ideas.
Is it just me, or is the actress who portrays young Georgia in Ginny and Georgia the ideal cast? a viewer asked. She resembles Brianne Howey in terms of appearance, speech, and gait. Why isn’t Nikki Roumel’s performance garnering more attention?
The casting of young Georgia (Nikki Roumel) on Ginny & Georgia is SO excellent, another user tweeted. It’s really difficult to make you actually believe that this is the same person throughout their life—from appearance to behavior.
Roumel Honors Her Daughters Who Appear on Screen
Even though there is only one little Ginny visible on television, two actors really play the part. With a heartfelt note to her on-screen daughters, Roumel tweeted a photo of herself hanging out on set with Tianna and Tiara.
