Who Is American Actor Matthew Lawrence Currently Dating? A Look At His Love Life

Matthew William Lawrence is an American actor and singer who is well-known for his movie roles in Boy Meets and Mrs.Doubtfire. The actor has been making headlines about the state of his relationship as fans are eager to find out who the actor is currently dating. Here is everything you need to know about the veteran actor.

Matthew William Lawrence Early Life And Career

Matthew Lawrence was born in Abington Township, Pennsylvania and he is the son of Donna Lynn. His family surname was changed to Lawrence from Mignogna just before he was born. He is half Italian, English, and Scottish. Lawrence studied at HBO studio and got his first role being that of Danny Carrington in Dynasty.

Matthew Lawrence continued as a child actor through 1990 and appeared in several movie roles as well as television shows. One of his notable movie roles was in Brotherly Love where he featured his real brothers. His music debut came when he performed alongside Joey at Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Matthew Lawrence 2011 gust-starred on his brother’s sitcom ABC Family’s Melissa & Joey. He also replayed his role as Jack Hunter in the series Girl Meets World, a spin-off of Boy Meets World. He also competed in the twenty-fourth season of Worst Cooks in America.

Who Is Matthew Lawrence Dating?

Matthew Lawrence is currently in a relationship with Rozonda Chilli Thomas. Matthew Lawrence and the TLC star previously sparked dating rumors after they were seen in Hawaii together but a representative of the singer denied the rumors.

The representative of the singer told TMZ at the time that they were not dating and nothing was going on between them. The representative also disclosed that TLC had a show on the Island and Matthew Lawrence attended the event with some friends.

However, confirmation of their relationship just came over three months after he finalized his divorce from Dancing With the Stars professional Cheryl Burke.

When Did Matthew Lawrence And chilli Thomas Start Dating?

It is still unknown when the couple started dating. But it was confirmed they were dating when Matthew Lawrence finalized his divorce. Matthew and Chilli also spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta and he also meet her family.

Who Is Rozando Ochielian Thomas

Rozando Ochielian Thoamos also known as Chilli is an American singer, dancer, and actress who is a member of the best-selling girl groups of the late 20th century. She was born in Columbus, Georgia, and she graduated from Benjamin Elijah Mays High School.

Chilli was the first dancer for Damian Dame in 1991 and she then joined TLC replacing Crystal Jones. She was nicknamed Chilli by Lisa Lopes so the group could retain the name TLC. The group went on to sell over 65 million records and became the best-selling American girl group of all time.

VH1 announced plans to produce a biopic on TLC to ain’t in 2013. She and Watkins signed on as producers. Keke Palmer also portrayed Thomas in Crazysexycool The TLC story. Thomas lost her voice in 2019 and she was ordered by doctors to stop singing. Which made TLC cancel her singing for the California State Fair.

Chilli also made some guest appearances on television shows such as The Parkers, Single Ladies Living Single, and Strong Medicine. She joined the cast of the movie Marshall in 2016 which was a biopic of the life of Thurgood Marshall, she played the role of Zora Neale Hurston.

Matthew Lawrence’s Past Relationships

Matthew Lawrence was formerly engaged to Heidi Mueller from 2004 to 2006 and he began dating professional dancer Cheryl Burke in February 2007 and until their breakup in 2008. The pair reunited and got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in 2019 and their wedding took place in San Diego, California. It was reported that she filed for divorce in February 2022 and the divorce was finalized in 2022.