Revealing Matt Lauer’s Romance: The Identity of his Girlfriend Shamin Abas!

Shamin Abas, Matt Lauer’s girlfriend of three years, and their relationship are still going strong. In January 2023, the pair, who are seldom seen together, was seen having a special date night in New York City’s Upper East Side. The troubled former “Today” show host and the marketing pro shopped alongside one another on upscale Madison Avenue while holding hands.

The pair, who have been friends for over ten years, started dating after NBC executives let Lauer go as a result of several allegations of sexual misbehavior that destroyed his broadcast career.

Here is all the information you want about his leading woman.

Shamin Abas, Who Is She?

Before they began dating, the Welsh-born PR and marketing expert is thought to have first met Lauer roughly two decades ago.

Before reports of a relationship surfaced in 2019, the two are said to have met through mutual friends.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six in December 2019, “Matt and Shamin have known one other for many years; she spends a lot of time in the Hamptons, as does he.”

They only just started dating. She is a beautiful woman.

What Work Does Shamin Abas Do?

Abas launched her eponymous communications company in 2005, which “works exclusively with ultra-luxury brands that cater to Very-High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals, building an unmatched reputation within the realm of the affluent lifestyle marketing arena,” according to the official website of Abas.

Co-founder of the UHNW Symposium and member of The Luxury Council at NYU Stern School of Business, the businesswoman said that she selects projects “on a selective basis that range from business development planning with the executive team to designing and producing money-can’t-buy experiences that draw engage, and wow even the hardest to impress individuals.”

Has Shamin Abas or Matt Lauer Ever Been Wed?

Lauer and Abas have each had two previous marriages. From 1981 until 1988, Lauer was wed to screenwriter Nancy Alspaugh. He later got married to ex-model Annette Roque in 1998, and the two were partners for over 20 years. They parted ways in 2017 after Lauer was fired by NBC due to many allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior at work.

Two years later, they finally divorced, and according to Page Six, Lauer handed Roque their Hamptons home and agreed to pay her up to $20 million as part of their settlement. According to People, Abas has also been married twice, first to a dentist in Detroit and subsequently to a nightclub magnate called Frank Cilione.

All About the Latest Outing of Matt Lauer and His Girlfriend Shamin Abas

Recently, photos of Matt and Shamin holding hands on a date night in New York City were taken. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a couple of more than three years was spotted enjoying fun together.

The two of them spent a romantic date night on New York City’s Upper East Side, according to images acquired by Page Six. They stayed close and held hands as they shopped on Madison Avenue on their date night.

Matt wore a hooded sweatshirt with a baby blue collared button-down underneath and a black sport coat for the date night. He completed his warm appearance with a grey beanie, black dress shoes, and a pair of dark-wash blue trousers. In the pictures, he was seen holding his girlfriend’s hand in one while carrying his phone and a shopping bag in the other.

Shamin’, on the other hand, wore a mustard yellow outfit that included a peacoat, a shirt with a black-and-white check pattern, and a tea-length skirt. She added stylish shoes and a black handbag to complete her look.

What number of kids does Matt Lauer have?

Roque and Lauer have three children together.

In 2001, the ex-couple had their son Jack, and in 2003, their son Thijs. They brought Romy, a daughter, into the world in 2006.

Matt Lauer’s career is currently where?

Since being fired by NBC in November 2017, Lauer’s career has not yet fully recovered.

At the time of Lauer’s departure, NBC Chairman Andy Lack stated,

“On Monday night, we received a detailed allegation from a colleague about improper sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”

After careful consideration, it was determined to be a blatant breach of our company’s rules. We have thus decided to let him go from his position. Former NBC staffer Brooke Nevils accused Lauer of raping her in his hotel room at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He was allegedly seen sending sexts to a number of employees, including an intern from NBC.

After being fired, Lauer expressed regret in a statement.

“There are no adequate words to convey my sadness and regret for the suffering my words and deeds have brought upon others. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have offended. As I’m writing this, I’m conscious of the extent of the harm and disappointment I’ve caused both at home and at NBC.

Since then, Lauer has maintained a low profile, only making a handful of infrequent public appearances and guesting on daughter Romy’s TikTok channel.

He has “sort of retreated from some friendships in the previous year,” a source told People in November 2022.