Who Is Mario Dating: Mario Gets Candid About Losing His Virginity when He Was ‘very Young’

Mario Dewar Barrett is better known by his stage name, Mario, than by his full name. R&B singer-songwriter who has also worked in the entertainment industry as a model, dancer, and actor gained a lot of notoriety in the aughts.

He had a number-one success with his song Let Me Love You, which was nominated for two Billboard Music Awards in a row. He also had a number-five success with the song “Just a Friend.” Billboard magazine’s “Artist of the Decade” list for the decade ending in 2000 included singer Mario at number 98.

Along with Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher, Mario most recently appeared in a live television performance of the musical Rent. In addition to the 2006 blockbuster Step Up, Mario has appeared in the films Freedom Writers and Empire.

“Closer,” Mario’s much-anticipated new single, was released earlier this year after a pause in releasing songs. The energetic dancing routine that the song inspired became a popular TikTok challenge.

Is There a Woman in Mario’s Life?

When he was 17 and dating his high school sweetheart, he finally found love. “It was about the age of 17 that I first realized that I could completely rely on her.” The R&B singer reminisced about the time she spent with her dearest buddy. “Because I worked in the industry and didn’t have any genuine friends, and because I’d been with her previously, she understood me in a way that no one else did, I felt like I was falling in love for the first time.”

Mario has moved on from his high school sweetheart, Kris Stephens, with whom he made Instagram official in January, despite the fact that they are no longer together. When it comes to Valentine’s Day, Stephens can expect to receive petrol and a phone app, which he believes are the nicest gifts.

The Private Life of A Couple

Mario has kept his love life somewhat under wraps, which is an impressive feat for someone who rose to stardom as a singer of love songs. However, there are a few rumors that the 34-year-old actor and singer has been involved with gorgeous ladies in the past.

Mario, on the other hand, has stated that he does not participate in public partnerships. Mario’s dating history, on the other hand, is well documented.

Barberie, Jillian (author).

In 2004, Mario was romantically involved with American-Canadian Jillian Barberie. When Mario was 18, Jillian was 38 years old. As an actress, Jillian is a television host and a radio host.

The blonde mother of two has been divorced twice and has a son and a daughter. The musician Mario dated Jillian for two years after she divorced her first husband.

Jillian is well-known for her role as co-host of the Good Day L.A. morning show on television. She also hosted the weather for Fox NFL Sunday on Fox Sports.

Dez

Mario had a relationship with Dez, Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend, around 2010. When Dez and Amber Rose worked at the same Philadelphia strip club, they became fast friends. Ultimately, though, after a series of fights and disagreements, they decided to discontinue their friendship. Dez tweeted about Amber Rose after Amber Rose told Mario that Dez was manipulating him.

Despite the commotion, Mario and Dez were spotted together on a Miami beach and even went on a trip to Disney World.

Tinashe

There have been rumors that Tinashe from Rent, Mario’s co-star, is dating. While neither Mario nor Tinashe have acknowledged the claims, it is to be expected for a man who does not believe in public relationships to do so.

However, it is not apparent if they are romantically involved or just pals. On the surface, Mario and Tinashe seem like the ideal couple. Both are performers and singers best known solely by the initials of their given names.

Originally from Kentucky, Tinashe relocated to Los Angeles as a child to follow her passion for the entertainment industry. Her full name is Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe. Tinashe, a 27-year-old member of the female band the Stunners, has also found success as a solo performer. Additionally, she was a motion-capture model for the animated film The Polar Express.

Nicole Ricca Is the Author.

It was in January 2007 that Mario and Nicole went public with their romance when Nicole was Mario’s date at the Freedom Writers premiere.

Her film credits include A Miami Tail (2003) and Benji Brown: In Touch with Reality (2005). The 1990s saw Nicole as a model for music videos, and today she’s a “mompreneur,” or mom who runs her own business.

