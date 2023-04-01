Who Is Famous Basketball Reporter Malika Andrews Currently Dating? Are The Dating Rumors True?

Malika Rose Andrews is an American sports host who is widely as ESPN’s NBA Today host and he is regarded as the youngest sideline reporter for broadcast. Fans of the reporter have been speculating about who she is dating. This article aims to cover everything about Malika Andrews.

Who Is Malika Rose Andrews?

Malika Rose Andrew is a veteran sports reporter who is from the United States of America. She is the host of NBA Today, which took over for The Jump. She joined ESPN 2018 as an online NBA writer and she made her broadcast debut as the network’s youngest sideline reporter.

However, Andrews’s first employment was not on the screen, she initially worked at a legal company with her maternal grandpa for a year before enrolling in the University to study communications. Andrew has always been a sports enthusiast since her early years, especially basketball.

Who Is Malika Andrews Dating?

Malika Andrews is currently not in any romantic relationship and she is currently single. However, rumors have been making rounds that the famous presenter is dating a fellow ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

Fans were interested to learn the truth about her relationship but neither party has confirmed or denied that there was any romantic connection between the two of them. The couple has not made their presence known on Instagram and there have not been any real interactions between them.

Who Is Dave McMenamin?

Dave McMenamin is a famous American NBA reporter and journalist. he is an entrepreneur from Rosemont Pennsylvania United States. He is popular for working as an NBA reporter and writer at ESPN which he joined in December 2009. He also served as the Editor and producer at NBA.

Dave has also interviewed lots of famous NBA stars and players. He has also jas celebrated with many famous sports institutions. He became famous after rumors began circulating that he was in a relationship with Malika Andrews.

Malika Andrews’s Past Relationships

Malika confirmed that she was staying together with her boyfriend in New York City during the start of the pandemic in 2020. She studied questions to ask at the NBA finals winner with her boyfriend before the Milwaukee Bucks won the championship.

In 2021, Malika moved from Newyork City to Los Angeles where she hosts NBA Today on ESPN.

Malika Andrews’s Net Worth

Malika Andrews was featured on the Forbes list 30 under 30 and her net worth is estimated to worth $800k to $1000,000 as of 2023. Malika was acknowledged as one of the most powerful young reporters by Forbes magazine.