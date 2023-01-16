Luke Evans Was Spotted with His New Boyfriend!

George Luke Evans is a Welsh actor and singer. Before making his cinematic debut in the 2010 remake of Clash of the Titans, he made his name on the stage, appearing in a number of London’s West End plays, including Rent, Miss Saigon, and Piaf.

Origins and Early Years

Luke Evans, the only child of Yvonne and David Evans, was born on April 15, 1979, in Pontypool, Wales. He was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness in Aberbargoed, but he abandoned the faith when he was 16 years old. The next step for Evans was to relocate to Cardiff, where he could take voice lessons from Louise Ryan. He soon received a scholarship to attend London Studio Centre and eventually graduated in 2000.

Actor Luke Evans Confirms Relationship with New Boyfriend

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor from “Beauty and the Beast” was seen holding hands and kissing Fran Tomas on the beach in Ibiza, Spain (August 24). An article in The Sun claims that Luke and Fran, a graphic artist from Spain, have been dating for a year.

They’ve been “moving from strength to strength” and “quietly traveling all over the world together,” a source said before. They are great together because they share similar interests, values, and senses of humor.

The latest pictures of the pair are available on DailyMail.com. The relationship between Luke and Fran is not a secret, as seen by their Instagram posts. Browse through some of their most up-to-date pictures down below!

Beginnings in The Theater Industry

After finishing at London Studio Centre, Evans made several West End appearances in shows like La Cava, Miss Saigon, Rent, Avenue Q, and Taboo. In 2008, he made his big break when he was cast as Vincent in “Small Change,” directed by Peter Gill.

Evans was nominated for an Evening Standard Award for Outstanding Newcomer due in large part to the attention he received from American casting directors following this performance. He also played actor Yves Montand in the 2008 TV series “Piaf.”

Making a Movie

In 2010, Evans made his big-screen debut with roles in four separate films. The biographical “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll,” in which he played a supporting part as Clive Richards, was the first to be released. Then, he played the Greek god Apollo in the new “Clash of the Titans” action fantasy picture. In addition to “Robin Hood,” an action film directed by Ridley Scott, Evans appeared in Stephen Frears’ romantic comedy “Tamara Drewe” as a thug for the Sheriff of Nottingham.

In addition to “Immortals,” Evans had roles in the action thriller “Blitz,” the dark comedy “Flutter,” and Paul W. S. Anderson’s adaptation of “The Three Musketeers.” A year later, Evans starred in the thrillers “Ashes” and “The Raven,” as well as the horror picture “No One Lives.”

In 2013, Evans made his cinematic debuts as the antagonist Owen Shaw in “Fast & Furious 6” and as Bard the Bowman in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” the second installment of Peter Jackson’s version of Tolkien’s The Hobbit. Both of these films’ sequels would see him reprising his original performances.

Evans portrayed both Dracula and Vlad Drăculea in the 2014 fantasy action film “Dracula Untold.” Subsequently, he had roles in the dystopian picture “High-Rise,” the action thriller “Message from the King,” and the psychological thriller “The Girl on a Train.” In 2017, Evans played Gaston in Disney’s live-action adaptation of its own “Beauty and the Beast,” and in “Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman,” he played Wonder Woman author William Moulton Marston.

In addition to “State Like Sleep,” his other famous works include “10/10,” “Ma,” “Murder Mystery,” “Anna,” “Angel of Mine,” “Midway,” and “Crisis.”

Relationships in One’s Private Life

Since an interview in the early 2000s with the UK’s Gay Times, Evans has been out as gay. Although he would rather not have his personal life documented, rumors circulated in the late 2010s that he was dating Colombian actor Victor Turpin and Argentine art director Rafael Olarra. According to a 2021 interview, Evans expressed a desire to start a family.