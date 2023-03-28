Who Is Lukas Gage Currently Dating? Lucas Gage Confirms Relationship

Lukas Gage is an American actor that has appeared in several movies and television shows. Fans of the actor have been curious and eager to find out who the actor is currently dating. This article aims to cover everything you need to know about the famous actor.

Lukas Gage Biography

Lukas Gage was born in San Diego California and was raised in Encinitas, California. At a very young age, Lukas Gage attended film camp every summer and performed in plays and commercials. Lukas attended San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas.

Lukas Gage in November 2020, posted a clip of an audition on Zoom during which the director Tristram Shapeero was heard criticizing his apartment. Shapeero was unaware that his microphone was not muted.

Lukas Gage received messages of support from individuals and others in the movie industry. However, he was not able to get the job but the refusal allowed him to accept a part in the HBO movie The White Lotus.

Who Is Lukas Gage Dating?

Lukas Gage is currently in a relationship with British hairstylist Chris Appleton. According to Just Jared, sources confirmed that Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton were dating. It is not clear when the two started dating but Lukas sparked relationship rumors when he posted a picture of them together.

The confirmation of their relationship followed weeks of rumors and speculations that the couple was dating.

Who Is Chris Appleton?

Chris Appleton is from Leicester, England, and he is currently signed to IMG Models and also entertainment agency WME. Chris found his passion for hair styling at a very young age. He started by making his mother’s hair which further increased his passion.

Chris got his first job in a salon at the age of 13 and in the following year, he used his time off to grow his skills by assisting other artists on set which earned him a degree in hair coloring. Chris moved to London in 2010 and worked for some magazines while styling the likes of Kate Moss and Cara Delevigne.

Chris Appleton worked closely with Rita Ora before moving to Los Angeles where he landed a job styling Christina Aguilera’s hair on The Voice. He went on to work for pop icons Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Adele, and Ariana Grande.

Chris Appleton became popular and he became the full-time dedicated hair stylist of Kim Kardashian with the Brit sharing images of his work with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on social media.

Lukas Gage’s Net Worth

Lucas Gage is a very popular actor in America who has been featured in several movies and shows. He has also recorded some success in the last few years. Lukas Gage is estimated to be worth about $5 million which is considered good. He is mostly known for working in television shows and has played some important lead roles also.

Lukas Gage’s Past Relationships

Lukas Gage has been up and coming in Hollywood since his earliest role in 2014. However, he became famous not quite long ago and it’s difficult to keep track of his previous relationships. He was first reported to be dating YouTube Claudia Sulewski who is now dating famous singer Finneas.