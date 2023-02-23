Who Is Louis Tomlinson From One Direction Currently Dating? Find Out More About The Super Star!

Louis Tomlinson is an English singer and songwriter that rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction. Tomlinson began his career appearing in television dramas before he went and auditioned for the British music competition series The X-factor in 2010.

After he was eliminated as a solo performer, he was placed into a group with four other contestants forming the boy band One Direction which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Who is Louis Tomlinson Dating?

Louis Tomlinson was spotted holding hands with supermodel Sofie Nyvang during a coffee date in Los Angeles one month after breaking up with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder. Louis Tomlinson was spotted holding hands with the model as they gripped coffee.

Louis Tomlinson and Sofie Nyvang looked heavy metal chic as Louis Tomlinson wore a Black Sabbath T-shirt and Sofir wore a black Metallica T-shirt with a black manicure to match. They were spotted having a conversation and laughing with each other throughout the day while enjoying their drinks.

As of the moment, neither Tomlinson nor Sofie Nyvang has made an official statement about their relationship and it looks like they are trying to get to know each other before making it public.

Who Is Sofie Nyvang?

Sofie Nyvang is a model and influencer from Copenhagen Denmark. She was raised in Copenhagen and currently lives in Los Angeles California according to her TikTok account bio. Sofie went to Neils Brock International high school in 2016. In 2020 she enrolled at the Copenhagen Business School and studied Business administration and service management and has had a successful career being a model.

Sofie Nyvang is managed by The Siren Agency in Los Angeles and she has identified Liverpool as her favorite sports club. She has an Instagram account with over 36,000 active followers and her posts feature her in outdoor events with her friends she is also active on Facebook as well though she has not been using it for a while now and her last post was in 2022.

Louis Tomlinson’s Past Relationships

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder were in a romantic relationship in 2011, and despite their breakup four months later they reconciled in 2017. Louis Tomlinson was planning to marry her and in an interview in 2020, he said that he knew Eleanor Calder before the release of What makes you beautiful. He further added that as I have got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we have seen it for what it is.

Speaking about the possibility of marriage Tomlinson said that it would happen because he plans to have a lot of kids. The faith in the future world tour, which took place in 2022 and required Tomlinson to devote more time to his work, had a negative effect on their relationship which ended too quickly.

Tomlinson was previously in a relationship with Briana Jungwirth and Danielle Campbell. Louis Tomlinson has a son with Briana Jungwirth in 2016.