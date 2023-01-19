Lisa Marie Presley Was Influenced by Her Four Ex-Husbands

A singer and composer from the United States, Lisa Marie Presley passed away in 2016. She was the only heir to her father’s fortune following the deaths of her paternal grandparents and great-grandmother, as she was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.

The Beginnings

On February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, Lisa Marie Presley entered the world. Lisa stayed with her mom after Priscilla and Elvis split up.

To Whom Does Lisa Marie Have a Family?

Lisa Marie tied the knot with Michael Lockwood in 2006, however, the couple eventually split up in 2021. Currently, she is a single woman. Here are some of her exes from before she met Michael:

Danny Keough, the First Husband of Lisa Marie Presley, Performed CPR on Her Before She Passed Away

Also: Is Erin Andrews Pregnant: When She Got Married?

Lisa’s marriage to Danny Keough was presumably the most significant of her several marriages. Lisa was only 20 years old when she and her husband met in a rehabilitation center in 1985. They made the happy announcement of their pregnancy not long after their wedding, and on May 29, 1989, their daughter Danielle Riley Keough was born. In 1992, Lisa gave birth to their son Benjamin Storm Presley Keough.

Even though Lisa and Danny broke up in May 1994, they remained “like brother and sister,” as Lisa put it. Therefore, the suicide of their son Benjamin in 2020 drew the couple closer together as they shared in the pain of losing a child. In the aftermath of the loss of their son, Lisa and Danny moved in together. Danny administered CPR on Lisa when her housekeeper discovered her “unresponsive in her bedroom,” but she died despite his efforts.

Throughout all of Lisa’s marriages, Danny, a singer-songwriter, would frequently perform with her. Also an actor, he had roles in films including The Lodge and Cabin by the Lake but is best remembered for his friendship with Lisa.

Lisa Keough Married Michael Jackson After Her Divorce from Danny Keough

Also: Is Jerrod Carmichael Married: He Revealed a Secret!

Lisa and Michael Jackson secretly wed in the Dominican Republic just a few months after her divorce from Danny. They claim that Danny attended their wedding, indicating that there is no bad blood between them. While Michael was facing allegations of molesting a 13-year-old kid, tabloids thought that her marriage to Michael was a publicity stunt. Lisa strongly refuted these claims.

She asked The New York Times in 1996, “How can you fake this 24 hours a day, sleeping with somebody, waking up with somebody?” It’s not going to be for any other reason than love that I marry anyone. They were married from 1993 until 1996 when the stresses of their careers finally drove them apart.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Third Spouse Was Actor Nicolas Cage

It’s no big surprise that Lisa, a real-life national treasure, was formerly married to Nicolas Cage, the star of the movie National Treasure. From 1999 to 2001, she was engaged to Hawaiian musician John Oszajca, but the couple split up once she began dating Nicolas. Even though he was legally married to Patricia Arquette at the time, he told Barbara Walters that he was “thunderstruck” by Lisa upon their first meeting.

As rapidly as their love had blossomed, it had faded by the time the couple tied the knot in August 2002. They ended up getting a divorce in 2004, only four months after they first started living separately. The news of her passing was “devastating,” as Nic put it in a statement. There was no one who made me laugh more than Lisa. I miss her bright smile so much; she was the life of the party. When I think of her and her son Benjamin together, it gives me some comfort.