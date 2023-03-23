Who Is American Famous Rapper Lil Wayne Dating? Is The Rapper Married?

Dwayne Micheal Carter Jr also known as Lil Wayne is an American-born singer, songwriter, and record producer. He started his career as a member of the group Hot Boys which was signed to cash Money Records.

Lil Wayne further pursued a successful solo career and released his first hit album Tha Block Hot in 1999. Fans of the American rapper are curious to know who their icon is dating. This article aims to cover everything you need to know about the iconic rapper.

Early Life And Career

Lil Wayne was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and started his career at the very young age of nine. He left his music group Hot Boys to pursue a solo career and released his debut album Tha Block Hot in 1999 and the album was a huge success.

Lil Wayne has released several albums that recorded huge success such as Lights Out, Tha Carter, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter III, and Tha Carter IV. His music has earned him multiple awards including four Grammy Awards, 11 BET Awards, and several MTV Video Music Awards.

Who Is Lil Wayne Currently Dating?

Lil Wayne has been rumored to be in a romantic relationship with Denise Bidot. the rapper has been in an off-and-on relationship with Denise Bidot and rumors of them getting married have been trending on social media platforms.

Lil Wayne had written a tweet saying “Happiest man alive today makes the beginning of our forever and ever. This made fans of the rapper believe the two are getting married.

Is Lil Wayne Married To Denise Bidot?

No, Lil Wayne is not married to Denise Bidot. The rumors of the two getting married were also elevated by Lil Wayne when he posted a video of them and she was writing their names on the sand with an unreleased song playing in the background.

Lil Wayne soon shut down the rumors while on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj. She asked him if he was married and he replied that he is not married. His reply confirmed to fans that he is not married to Denise.

It is still unclear if Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot are still together due to their on-and-off relationship. The pair first announced their relationship officially in January 2020 and they broke up in November of that same year.

Lil Wayne announced his support for Donald Trump in a public manner. The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship since then.

Lil Wayne’s Past Relationships

Lil Wayne has been linked to several women throughout his career including some notable names like Toya Johnson, Christina Milian, Lauren London, Keri Hilson, Tammy Torress, Dana Lee, Nicki Minaj, and Sarah Bellew as well as many others.

Lil Wayne’s personal life has been the subject of much scrutiny over the years because of his numerous relationships. he has four children from four different mothers. His first child Reginae Carter was born to his high school girlfriend Toya Johnson the couple divorced in 2006.

Lil Wayne’s second daughter Dwayne Car III was born to Sarah Bellew, a woman he meet and had a brief relationship with. His third child Kameron Carter was born to his girlfriend Lauren London in 2009 and his fourth child Neal Carter was born to Nivea Hamilton who is a singer and songwriter as well.