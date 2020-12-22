Who is King of Thailand and billionaire Maha Vajiralongkorn?

KING of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has been sitting down on the kings throne due to the fact his father’s loss of life in October 2016.

As of 2020, Vajiralongkorn’s, 68, net well worth is believed to be close to $30billion, earning him the wealthiest ruler in the entire world.

Who is King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn?

Maha Vajiralongkorn was born on July 28, 1952, the only son of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit.

In 1972, at the age of 20, Vajiralongkorn was crowned prince by his father.

He served as a profession officer in the Royal Thai Army, and severed as a staff officer in the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

He qualified for intervals with the US, British and Australian armed products and services, studied unconventional warfare and innovative navigation.

His father’s dying in Oct, 2016, ascended Vajiralongkorn to the throne of Thailand, till he was formally coronated on Might 4, 2019.

How a lot of wives has Vajiralongkorn had?

Vajiralongkorn has had 4 wives in his life span.

On January 3, 1977, he married Princess Soamsawali Kitiyakara, a first cousin on his moms aspect.

The pair experienced 1 daughter together, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, born in 1978.

The two divorced in July 1993.

During his relationship with Princess Kitiyakara, he was included in a relationship with Yuvadhida Polpraserth.

Vajiralongkorn and Polpraserth experienced 5 young children with each other, 4 sons and a daughter.

The pair tied the knot in February 1994.

However, two years afterwards the connection hit rock-base following Polpraserth decamped to Britain with all her little ones, as Vajiralongkorn accused her of committing adultery with Anand Rotsamkhan, 60.

The pair formally separated in 2007, immediately after Polpraserth and her sons ran away to the United States, and had been stripped of their diplomatic passports and royal titles.

Their daughter was elevated to princess by her father.

In February 2001, Vajiralongkorn married a 3rd time to Srirasmi Suwadee.

She gave delivery to his son Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti in April 2005.

In November 2014, Vajiralongkorn despatched a letter to the interior ministry inquiring for Princess Suwadee’s household to be stripped of the royal name, Akharaphongpreecha that was awarded to her.

The rationale was due to the allegations of corruption versus 7 of her family members.

Suwadee was officially stripped of her royal titles and divorced Vajiralongkorn in December 2014.

In Could 2019, Vajiralongkorn married Suthida Tidjai, who he is nevertheless married to until now.

Who is his spouse, Queen Suthida Tidjai?

Suthida Tidjai, 42, is the Queen consort of Thailand as the fourth wife of King Vajiralongkorn.

Right before their relationship, she was a flight attendant.

How quite a few youngsters does he have?

King Vajiralongkorn has 7 children with 4 diverse women.

Who is his mistress Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi and what images were being leak?

In August 2019, King Vajiralongkorn produced his girlfriend Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 34, his royal consort.

The king utilized ceremonial drinking water to anoint Wongvajirapakdi whilst she laid at his toes.

It was the very first time in the country’s contemporary heritage that a monarch has publicly admitted to acquiring a lot more than a person husband or wife.

Wongvajirapakdi, who is the King’s former bodyguard, was specified the title of “chao khun phra” meaning “royal noble consort” during the ceremony which marked his birthday.

On December 22, 2020, above 1,400 explicit nude photos of Wongvajirapakdi had been leaked and sent to anti-monarchy activists in a bid to “sabotage” the Royal consort.

A lot of of the images entail Wongvajirapakdi naked or semi bare.

The leak of the “very explicit” pictures of Wongvajirapakdi is considered to be related to a bitter rivalry involving the king’s mistress and his wife, Tidjai.

The images – considered to have been taken by Wongvajirapakdi herself – were being despatched to British journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who has prepared essential articles about the Thai monarchy, reported The Situations.

“The photographs are plainly from Koi’s personalized phones,” he wrote in a Facebook publish.

“Most of the illustrations or photos are photos she took of herself, and dozens of them are quite explicit. It seems probable that she experienced taken these specific photographs of herself to ship to Vajiralongkorn.”

The 1,443 snaps were being taken between 2012 and 2014 and include things like revealing shots of Koi topless and in skimpy nightwear.

The photos ended up also despatched to Thai academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun, who life in Japan and who faces criminal prosecution in Thailand for his criticism of the monarchy.

The pics were delivered with a faux return tackle and a letter professing they experienced been obtained by “pro-democracy Thai hackers”.

“However this is pretty much absolutely untrue,” added Marshall.

“Koi’s return was bitterly opposed by palace factions supporting Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha and it is really probable the pictures of Koi have been leaked in an work to sabotage her return as Vajiralongkorn’s consort.”